Easy Accommodation Solution for Budget-Friendly Holidays in Australia

The text highlights a secret source for affordable accommodation in various holiday locations across Australia. It offers both co-living rooms and private rooms, catering to different preferences and budgets.

Given the hullaballoo happening in the world, I’m not going anywhere outside Australia for the rest of this year. One thing that bothers me though, is the high cost of accommodation in Australia .

Is there an easy solution? If you want basic but clean, comfortable accommodation at a budget-friendly price in some great holiday locations, my secret source is a great option. You don’t have to be a youth, and they’re not exactly hostels.

Sure, there are co-living rooms but also private rooms in some great locations including Apollo Bay, downtown Melbourne, Cairns, Byron Bay, the Blue Mountains, and for the escapist, a bushland hideaway on Pittwater set on the hillside of Morning Bay in Ku-ring-gai National Park. YHA Sydney Harbour gets you a room overlooking Circular Quay and the Opera House plus a rooftop bar, at about half the cost of a room at the neighbouring Shangri-La Sydney





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Australia Accommodation Budget-Friendly Holiday Locations Secret Source

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I want to holiday in Australia this year. How can I save on accommodation?Given the hullaballoo happening in the world, I’m not going outside Australia. One thing that bothers me though, is the high cost of accommodation.

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I want to holiday in Australia this year. How can I save on accommodation?Given the hullaballoo happening in the world, I’m not going outside Australia. One thing that bothers me though, is the high cost of accommodation.

Read more »