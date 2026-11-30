A set of three easy, reliable dinners is designed to keep healthy eating simple through the Christmas and New Year period and beyond. The recipes are colourful, full of flavour and achievable in about 30 minutes.

A set of three easy, reliable dinners is designed to keep healthy eating simple through the Christmas and New Year period and beyond. The recipes are colourful, full of flavour and achievable in about 30 minutes.

They are packed with protein, fibre, fresh vegetables and plenty of the good stuff our bodies need to keep us feeling energised and satisfied. They are also flexible, family friendly and easy to adapt depending on what is in your fridge. Is it just me, or does everything seem to ramp up at this time of year?

Also read Princess of Wales Documentary Heal Details Cancer Journey and Three Peaks Challenge

Between Christmas parties, end-of-year school activities, work commitments and everything else we are trying to squeeze in, it can feel like we are just getting through each day. Routines go out the window, and figuring out what to cook for dinner can quickly become another thing on an already very long to-do list. I think this is when having a few easy, reliable meals up your sleeve makes such a difference.

Asian-Style Steak With Soba Noodles Recipe

Eating well does not need to mean spending hours in the kitchen, and it certainly does not mean eating boring salads that leave you hungry an hour later. During the silly season, the last thing we need is to make healthy eating another thing to stress about. A little simplicity goes a long way. The first meal is an Asian-style steak with soba noodles, greens and peanut lime dressing.

Advertisement

When life gets busy, having a few quick, nourishing dinners up your sleeve makes all the difference. This is a great one for the silly season because it is packed with protein, plenty of greens and lots of flavour, without requiring much time in the kitchen. I love using a good-quality rump steak because it is reasonably affordable, and this whole meal feels a little bit special despite being so simple to pull together.

To make it, place the rump steak in a shallow dish and add the soy sauce, teriyaki sauce and olive oil. Turn the steak to coat well and set aside for 10 minutes while you prepare the remaining ingredients. To make the peanut lime dressing, combine the peanut butter, garlic, ginger, lime juice, soy sauce and brown sugar in a bowl. Gradually whisk in the warm water until you have a smooth, pourable dressing.

Add a little extra water if needed. You want it thin enough to drizzle generously over the noodles and steak. Set aside. Heat a barbecue or large frypan over medium-high to high heat.

Remove the steak from the marinade, allowing any excess to drip off. Cook for approximately 3-4 minutes on each side for rare to medium-rare, depending on the thickness of your steak. If using a frying pan, cook in batches if necessary to avoid overcrowding. Transfer the steak to a plate, cover loosely with foil and allow it to rest for 5-10 minutes.

Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of water to a rolling boil. Add the broccolini and green beans and cook for 2-3 minutes, until just tender but still vibrant green with a little crunch. Use tongs to transfer the vegetables to a colander and rinse under cold running water to stop the cooking process. Drain well and set aside.

Using the same saucepan of boiling water, add the soba noodles and cook according to the packet instructions, usually about 3 minutes. Be careful not to overcook them, as soba noodles can quickly become soft and mushy. Drain immediately and rinse briefly under cold running water to remove excess starch and stop them cooking. Drain well.

Advertisement

Healthier Chicken Pesto Pasta Salad Instructions

Divide the soba noodles between four serving bowls and arrange the broccolini and green beans alongside. Slice the rested steak thinly against the grain and arrange over the noodles. The second meal is a healthier chicken pesto pasta salad with creamy yoghurt dressing. This is exactly the kind of dinner I love during the silly season.

It is colourful, fresh, packed with protein and fibre, and a great way to get plenty of vegetables into one meal without spending ages in the kitchen. The best part is that it is really satisfying, so you are not rummaging through the pantry an hour later. It is also easy to adapt depending on what you have got in the fridge, which is always a win at this time of year.

The recipe uses 250g dried spiral pasta, preferably high-fibre or protein-enriched, plus 4 cups baby spinach or rocket, or a combination of both, and 1 cup red cabbage, very finely sliced. Place the chicken tenderloins in a bowl with the olive oil, Tuscan seasoning, a generous pinch of salt and some cracked black pepper. Toss well to coat and set aside while you prepare the pasta and vegetables. Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil.

Add the spiral pasta and cook according to the packet instructions until al dente. Drain and rinse briefly under cool running water to stop the cooking process. Set aside to cool slightly.

Meanwhile, heat a large frypan over medium-high heat. Add the seasoned chicken tenderloins and cook for approximately 3-4 minutes on each side, depending on their thickness, until golden on the outside and cooked through. Remove from the pan and allow to rest for a few minutes before slicing, if preferred. To make the dressing, combine the basil pesto and Greek yoghurt in a small bowl.

Third Chicken Bean Grain Salad Introduction

Stir until smooth and creamy, adding a little water if needed to create a lovely drizzling consistency. Divide the baby spinach or rocket between four serving bowls. Add the cooked pasta, red cabbage, cherry tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, cucumber, corn and spring onions, arranging everything in sections to create colourful, vibrant bowls. The third meal is a chicken, bean and grain salad with lemon vinaigrette.

When everything feels a little hectic, this is the kind of meal that makes eating well feel easy. It is full of fresh vegetables, protein and fibre, with plenty of different flavours and textures to keep things interesting. Using ready-cooked grains and tinned beans makes it especially convenient, and it is substantial enough to leave you feeling properly satisfied without being too heavy. The recipe uses 3 cups cooked grains or lentils, such as quinoa.