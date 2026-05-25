Easy Stir Fry Recipe: Spicy Korean-Style Noodle Dish

A simple spicy Korean-inspired stir-fry recipe that is perfect for a weeknight meal or lunchboxes. The recipe is adaptable to suit all tastes, features fermented kimchi topping typically reserved for adults, and is excellent for using up leftovers the next day.

A simple and spicy Korean-inspired stir-fry is a adaptable and easy-to-make dish that can be enjoyed by the whole family, even those with very different tastes.

This recipe, which features fermented kimchi topping and chilli peanuts that are typically left for the adults, is also excellent for using up leftovers in the next day's lunchboxes. The recipe can be divided into four stages: the first involves lightly cooking the tofu and cabbage.

Then, you add the kimchi to the top of the fried noodles and combine them together with the cabbage tofu The second and third stages require cooking the peanut mixture to add extra chilli flavor before adding a generous dash of sliced spring onions. Lastly, you add a selection of boiled noodles, gently stir-frying the runny gooey sauce for just two minutes to meld the ingredients together, to the already cooked on the pan before serving in two bowls with the chilli peanut toppings throughout





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Easy Stir Fry Recipe Korean-Inspired Noodle Dish Kimchi Topping Chilli Peanuts Family-Friendly Lunchbox-Friendly

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