Ebola in the DRC requires immediate attention

Ebola outbreaks have been controlled in the past, but this latest outbreak in the DRC, caused by a rare strain, is more dangerous due to conflict and aid cuts. The spread of Bundibugyo Ebola requires immediate attention as it may pose a global health threat.

Ebola in the DRC needs the world's attention now A rare strain , conflict and aid cuts make this outbreak more dangerous than ever. In the interconnected world we live in, the west can’t afford to turn away in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) a ‘ public health emergency of international concern’ has been declared.

Part of the reason that Ebola has been spreading for weeks undetected in communities, and into hospitals, is because rapid diagnostics for Zaire failed to identify the Bundibugyo variant. Without specific drugs, the treatment for Bundibugyo is general medical support, with death rates estimated at between 30% and 40% of those infected





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Ebola Democratic Republic Of Congo Rare Strain Bundibugyo Variant Public Health Emergency Interconnected World International Concern Intervention Needed World's Attention World's Cooperation Support

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WHO Addresses Pandemic Concerns Over Ebola Outbreak in DRCThe World Health Organisation (WHO) has addressed pandemic concerns regarding the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency but countries sharing land borders with DRC are at high risk for further spread. The UN health agency reported 80 suspected deaths, eight laboratory-confirmed cases, and 246 suspected cases as of Saturday in DRC's Ituri province across at least three health zones, including Bunia, Rwampara, and Mongbwalu. The DRC health ministry reported 80 deaths in the new outbreak in the eastern province. The outbreak is considered extraordinary due to the lack of approved therapeutics or vaccines for the Bundibugyo virus, unlike for Ebola-zaire strains. The DRC-Uganda outbreak poses a public health risk to other countries, with some cases of international spread already documented. Countries are advised to activate their national disaster and emergency-management mechanisms, undertake cross-border screening, and restrict travel and trade until 21 days after exposure. However, countries should not close their borders or restrict travel and trade out of fear, as this could lead to people and goods making informal border crossings that are not monitored.

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At Least 80 People Die From Bundibugyo Strain of Ebola in Congo and UgandaAt least 80 people, including three health workers, have died due to the Bundibugyo strain of the disease-causing virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. Live updates: Here's what you need to know about the disease, its spread, and available resources. Fruit bats are believed to be its natural host, and humans can contract it by coming into contact with the bodily fluids of infected animals or people.

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World Health Organization Declares Ebola Outbreak in Eastern DRC a Public Health Emergency of International ConcernSix years after the last public Ebola outbreak in Ituri province, a new outbreak has occurred, with over 300 suspected cases and 88 deaths reported, along with two deaths in Uganda. The majority of deaths and cases have been reported in Ituri province, with a history of conflict between Hema and Lendu militia groups. The economic impact and public health measures are major concerns.

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