Ebola Outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: World Health Organisation's Serious Alarm and CEPI's Response

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo a public health emergency of international concern. Jane Halton, a former Australian Health Department secretary, discusses the dangerous conditions and CEPI's role in funding vaccine candidates.

Jane Halton was in the room with the world's top health chiefs as the World Health Organisation rang its most serious alarm about the Ebola outbreak.

Those gathered on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly in Geneva included WHO's director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who had just declared the spreading sickness in the Democratic Republic of the Congo a public health emergency of international concern. Terribly, in the course of that meeting, Tedros was getting text messages from WHO people on the ground who were actually being fired on in their tent. It's a very dangerous part of the world.

Halton ran the Australian Health Department as secretary between 2002 and 2014, and was enmeshed with Australia's pandemic response while serving on the National COVID-19 Co-ordination Commission. Her remit expanded worldwide when she became chair of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). It's a pandemic-busting alliance of government bodies, scientific outfits and civil organisations formed in the aftermath of the largest ever Ebola outbreak, which began in 2014.

The viral haemorrhagic fever then infected 28,600 people and killed 11,325 across West Africa. A patient prepares to have blood drawn for a test in Mongbwalu, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, last month. A health worker crouches beside the coffin of a suspected Ebola victim during safe burial procedures outside a family home in Mongbwalu last month.

A protester raises a Kenyan flag near a burning barricade on June 1, during a demonstration against a proposed Ebola quarantine centre to be established by the US at Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki, Kenya. There have been 569 confirmed cases and 103 deaths as of June 7 across the DRC and Uganda. Modelling shows that the actual case number could be.

WHO chief Tedros warned last week that the disease may have festered for four months, spreading through bodily fluids including blood, vomit and semen, before the region was ambushed by a rare strain of the Bundibugyo virus with no vaccine or treatment. Amid it all, bullets fly between warring militias, and misinformation adds to the violence. Medical tents have been torched by grieving family members of the dead who do not believe the virus killed their loved ones.

Last week, a group of young men stormed a hospital in eastern Congo to seize the bodies of two relatives. During the chaos, CEPI has just poured $87 million into three possible weapons against the disease – a shot in the arm for three Bundibugyo vaccine candidates in early stages of development. It's a scattergun strategy that paid dividends during the last pandemic.

During COVID, CEPI had investments in 14 vaccine candidates, of which seven got to some form of licensure. I describe this as the 'many shots on goal' approach. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the situation 'is not without hope', as the strain can be survived with good medical care. A health worker walks past Ebola warning and instruction posters at a temporary health clinic at the Mpondwe border crossing linking Uganda and the DRC on June 4.

Health workers suit up during an Ebola outbreak in the mining town of Mongbwalu, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 25, 2026. CEPI has become a cornerstone of the world's response to deadly new pathogens. The non-profit foundation, partly funded by Australia, finances science aimed at crafting new countermeasures to emerging diseases in a pandemic-prone world. It also runs disease control war games with laboratories and governments.

In one such exercise, for example, it set a challenge of crafting a vaccine for a bloody, deadly virus spread by the pygmy rice rat in 150 days. There was no actual outbreak to address, but the hypothetical challenge was aimed at honing the world's ability to rapidly craft new vaccines. Some practice drills, however, have proved eerily prescient. CEPI ran an exercise involving the Rwandan government in September 2024.

It laid out a fictional scenario of a young abattoir worker who falls sick with fever, joint pain and headaches. Three of his healthcare workers become infected with the mystery illness, and one dies. How should the government respond? For this scenario, it was decided last minute that the disease should be Marburg, a haemorrhagic fever.

The exercise helped health authorities to iron out their outbreak response plan and identify bottlenecks that could strangle rapid disease control. Dauda Tshimanga and his wife, Mariam Kabika, a couple of traditional healers, are 'certain' they have a found a remedy to treat it. I mix these leaves with other ingredients .





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebola Democratic Republic Of The Congo World Health Organisation C EPI Bundibugyo Virus Pandemic Preparedness Innovations Vaccine Candidates Bundibugyo Vaccine Marburg Virus Outbreak Response Plan Bottlenecks Rwandan Government Health Authorities Traditional Healers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Simone Biles resting after serious health scare: ‘Almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card’Simone Biles suggested she came close to death after a medical emergency that left her in hospital

Read more »

Australia's Waste-to-Energy Boom Sparks Community Backlash Over Health and Environmental RisksCommunities across Australia are mounting fierce opposition to proposed waste-to-energy incinerators, citing concerns over air quality, long-term health impacts, and lack of genuine consultation. Amid conflicting scientific claims and political contradictions, the debate raises fundamental questions about sustainable waste management and social licence.

Read more »

Private Jet Crash in Dominican Republic Near La Romana AirportA private jet declared emergency and crashed while attempting to land back at La Romana Airport in the Dominican Republic, bursting into flames. The crew survived. Former MLB star Yadier Molina claimed the plane was en route to pick up him and his family.

Read more »

Inside the Battle Against Ebola: CEPI's Race to Contain a Deadly OutbreakJane Halton, chair of CEPI, recounts the challenges of containing a new Ebola outbreak in the DRC and Uganda, including violence, misinformation, and the need for vaccines. CEPI invests $87 million in three vaccine candidates.

Read more »