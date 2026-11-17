Jack Eccles claims his third PGA Tour of Australasia title with a dramatic birdie putt, leading the Order of Merit and debuting new Titleist balls in competition.

Jack Eccles secured his third professional victory on the PGA Tour of Australasia with a dramatic finish at the NSW Open held in the Hunter Valley. The Victorian golfer captured the Kel Nagle Cup and claimed the lion's share of the $800,000 prize purse. His win marks a significant start to the 2026/2027 season following a lengthy weather delay that affected the tournament schedule.

Eccles Triumphs with Unforgettable 18th Hole Shot

Jack Eccles demonstrated his readiness for the season by taking an early lead and maintaining pressure until a congested leaderboard on Sunday. The 31-year-old had previously stated his goal to finish at the top of the Order of Merit, a target he now leads. His path to victory required resilience after wobbles on the final day forced a playoff scenario.

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The decisive moment occurred on the 14th hole where Eccles chip-in eagle kept him in contention. He then qualified for extra holes with last start winner Adam Bland and Lachlan Aylen. On the uphill par-4 18th, Eccles hit his tee shot right into a tree, but the ball ricocheted back to the fairway. He then struck a 7-iron from 166 metres that flew over the flag to settle three feet from the cup.

Jack Eccles described that approach shot as the best of his life after he converted the birdie putt. The golfers went back and forth, with Eccles requiring four more back-to-back pars and birdies to seal the emotional victory. His form line for the season now reads T26, T31, T3, and 1, establishing him as the current leader.

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Debut of New Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball

Jack Eccles also achieved a technical milestone by becoming the first player in a 72-hole event globally to win with new unmarked Titleist golf balls. Titleist initiated this seeding period for their new product offering, creating intrigue among the field. Most players remain meticulous about mid-season equipment changes, especially before major events like the Australian PGA and Australian Open.

Despite the rarity of such changes, Jack Eccles had no concerns about using the new Pro V1 model. The ball was touted for improved feel and spin, and it appeared to perform exceptionally well even on misdirected shots. The victory validates the decision to test new gear under high-pressure professional conditions. This win highlights the benefits of experience and preparation during the off-season.

Adam Bland Extends Winning Streak

Adam Bland continued his resurgence by finishing strong in the final group against Jack Eccles. The 44-year-old Australian broke an 11-year victory drought and a 21-year dry spell at home during the previous event in South Australia. He showed no signs of physical or emotional letdown following that previous triumph.

Adam Bland relied on shot-making and determination to stay in the mix for his sixth professional title. He gave up some distance but compensated with experience and precision. His performance keeps him relevant in the modern professional golf world despite his age. The result underscores the competitive depth within the PGA Tour of Australasia field.

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Season Implications and Future Outlook

Jack Eccles now holds a commanding position in the Order of Merit standings. A long period remains before the top spot guarantees a DP World Tour card. However, Eccles expressed confidence in his ability to excel at a higher level based on his recent form. He attributed his success to a strong off-season training regimen and a focused mindset.

The PGA Tour of Australasia has returned to full action after weather disruptions. The DP World Tour is currently observing its standard one-week off-season. Eccles victory provides momentum heading into the remaining tournaments of the 2026/2027 schedule. His performance sets a high bar for the other professionals competing for prize money and status.