Echoes of the Past: Trump's Latin American Policy Mirrors Early 20th Century U.S. Interventionism

A historian draws parallels between the aggressive foreign policy of the second Trump administration towards Latin America and the interventionist practices of the early 20th century, highlighting the resurgence of anti-imperialist sentiments as a consequence.

The second Trump administration has ushered in a period of assertive and often coercive policy towards Latin America , echoing tactics not seen in recent decades. This approach manifests in various forms, from drone strikes targeting alleged drug traffickers and increased import tariffs to the controversial blockade of fuel shipments to Cuba and direct military incursions, such as the January 3rd operation in Venezuela. These actions have drawn comparisons from numerous commentators, who observe a return to an earlier, more interventionist era of United States foreign policy.

Some analysts have pointed to the 1989 capture of Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega as a precedent for the alleged kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Others have broadened the historical lens, referencing a longer lineage of U.S. interventions throughout the Cold War, including the Nixon administration's role in the 1973 coup against Salvador Allende in Chile and the CIA's orchestration of the removal of Guatemala's democratically elected president, Jacobo Arbenz, in 1954. However, as a historian specializing in early 20th-century Latin America, I contend that the Trump administration's current policies bear a striking resemblance to an even older pattern of U.S. foreign engagement.

Between the years 1900 and the mid-1930s, United States military forces engaged in repeated interventions across Latin America. This era was largely justified by the Roosevelt Corollary, an extension of the Monroe Doctrine articulated by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1904. Roosevelt asserted that in instances of persistent wrongdoing or instability within Latin American nations, the United States would assume the role of an 'international police power' to safeguard its interests. Crucially, the reactions of Latin Americans to this assertion of U.S. dominance in the early 20th century offer valuable insights for understanding contemporary responses. A significant consequence of this U.S. 'gunboat diplomacy' was a marked increase in resistance and the proliferation of anti-imperialist ideologies throughout the region's political landscape.

Over the thirty years following Theodore Roosevelt's declaration of the U.S. right to intervene across the hemisphere, American forces occupied Cuba on three separate occasions: 1906-1909, 1912, and 1917-1921. Similarly, Haiti experienced U.S. occupation from 1915 to 1934, and the Dominican Republic was occupied from 1916 to 1924. In Nicaragua, the U.S. Marines were deployed from 1912 to 1925, and then again from 1926 to 1933, engaging in counterinsurgency operations that notably included the first documented instances of aerial bombardment by American forces. This period was characterized by a swift resort to military force by the United States, with little apparent concern for the sovereignty of Latin American nations. However, this era of external intervention was also a time of intense political dynamism, a period I explore in my recent book, Radical Sovereignty.

Across diverse locations, from Buenos Aires and Mexico City to Havana and Lima, burgeoning movements emerged, articulating potent critiques of U.S. power. Many of these movements originated within student organizations in the late 1910s, while others drew strength from the growing influence of labor unions and newly established leftist political parties. In 1923, rural workers in the Mexican state of Veracruz established a Peasant League. From its inception, the league recognized the interconnectedness of local and international issues, asserting that their internationalism was not born of abstract idealism but of a pragmatic necessity to 'take preventive measures, to bolster ourselves against the enemy,' which they unequivocally identified as 'the imperialism of North America.'

Many of these radical Latin American movements were directly inspired by the transformative Mexican Revolution. The promulgation of Mexico's 1917 Constitution, which nationalized the country's land and natural resources, placed it on a direct collision course with U.S. companies and landowners. Other movements were invigorated by the global repercussions of the Russian Revolution, leading to the formation of numerous communist parties throughout the region. At the time, many in Latin America viewed the Bolsheviks as part of a broader global wave of anti-colonialism.

My research delves into the pivotal role Mexico City played as a nexus for these diverse political currents. This hub attracted a spectrum of organizations, including Mexican peasant leagues and the American Popular Revolutionary Alliance, an anti-imperialist movement comprised of Peruvian exiles. These various groups coalesced under the banner of the Anti-Imperialist League of the Americas, which was founded in Mexico City in 1925 and subsequently established chapters in over a dozen other Latin American countries. Collectively, these movements brought into sharp relief the novel characteristics of American power.

Julio Antonio Mella, a prominent Cuban student leader and communist, observed in 1925 that while his homeland was heavily reliant on the U.S. and formally sovereign, American influence was distinct from European colonial models. He noted that the U.S., unlike European empires, largely eschewed direct territorial control, although it had previously compelled Cuba to include a provision in its 1901 constitution granting the U.S. the right to intervene on the island at will. In Mella's perspective, the United States' method of exerting dominance was more insidious, operating through economic leverage and political pressure rather than outright annexation.

This historical pattern of U.S. dominance and the resulting anti-imperialist resistance offers a crucial lens through which to analyze contemporary geopolitical dynamics in Latin America. The current administration's aggressive policies, while perhaps appearing novel in their specific manifestations, are deeply rooted in a long history of U.S. attempts to shape the region according to its perceived interests. The lessons learned from the early 20th century suggest that such coercive tactics often breed resentment and galvanize opposition, potentially leading to unforeseen and unintended consequences for U.S. foreign policy objectives.





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