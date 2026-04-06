Echoes of Time: Exploring Australia's Oldest Instruments

This article explores the fascinating world of Australia's oldest musical instruments, from a 1580s double bass to an ancient ocarina. It delves into the histories of these instruments, the challenges of their preservation, and the cultural significance they hold. The article highlights the stories behind these instruments and their enduring ability to make music.

The relationship between a musician and their instrument is a complex one, a bond forged through years of practice, performance, and shared experiences. This connection is beautifully illustrated by the journey of a double bass, an instrument of significant age and history, now in the hands of Bibeau, principal double bass for the Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO).

The bass, crafted around 1580 by the renowned Gasparo da Salò, a pioneer in double bass making, embarked on a long journey before finding its voice with Bibeau. Initially hidden away in an Italian abbey for centuries, it was discovered in the late 1960s by German bass player Prof. Günter Klaus, who acquired it and recognized its potential despite its state of disrepair. The instrument's journey to Australia involved its purchase by the Ukaria cultural center in South Australia, who loaned it to Bibeau in 2013, making it the oldest instrument in the ACO's collection. Bibeau, in his role, has brought the instrument to life, awakening its resonant tones after years of dormancy. This bass represents not just an instrument but a tangible link to the past, a story told through craftsmanship, preservation, and the enduring power of music. The process of bringing this instrument back to life underscores the effort needed to maintain and allow such instruments to be played





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