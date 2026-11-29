Senior Labor figures and pollsters say cost of living pressures and two RBA rate rises hurt Victorian Labor, with warnings the federal government must turn the economy around.

Economic pain and rising interest rates contributed to Victorian Labor's historic election loss on Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and party powerbrokers Bill Shorten and Stephen Conroy have conceded.

Pollsters now warn the economy must be turned around to stop federal Labor suffering a similar fate. Australia's inflation rate has climbed more steeply than in comparable nations since the war in Iran, piling pressure on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese over fiscal discipline and productivity. Conroy, a former senator close to outgoing Premier Ben Carroll, said the defeat was fought on state issues including debt and corruption but economic conditions were decisive.

Also read 2026 Victorian State Election: Early Voting Surges Amid Flood Warnings and Expected Labor Defeat

RBA Rate Hikes Hit Labor Primary Vote

Overall economic conditions and the RBA raising interest rates twice during the campaign weighed heavily on Labor's campaign, he said. The Melbourne Cup day increase particularly impacted by beginning a decline in Labor's primary vote that continued until polling day, Conroy told this masthead, referring to the bank's fifth hike of the year in early November.

Advertisement

His remarks reflect a broader view inside Victorian Labor that a gloomy national economy exacerbated a disastrous campaign by Carroll's team, a range of state issues, and voter fatigue with a long-term government. Marles, who is factionally aligned with Carroll, said on Saturday night that the backdrop to this is a pretty challenging economy right now. We've had two interest rate rises in recent times and that forms the backdrop of what's occurred here, he said.

Sticky inflation that caused the central bank to raise rates once before the war in Iran has worsened since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Albanese has tried to distance Labor from the central bank's decisions. The government has committed to cutting spending in next month's mid-year budget review, although Treasurer Jim Chalmers has explained that cuts will do little to tame inflation in the short term.

Australia Inflation Higher Than Comparable Nations

Labor has sought to emphasise the impact of global oil prices as the cash rate has risen. But Shane Oliver, chief economist at financial services giant AMP, said Australia's underlying inflation rate was higher than comparable countries. That indicates inflation pressures remain far broader than the impact of global fuel prices, he said in a note. Core or underlying inflation at 3.8 per cent year-on-year is well above that in comparable countries, Oliver said.

In the US it is 2.6 per cent for the consumer price index or 3.3 per cent for the underlying rate, and it is 1.8 to 1.9 per cent in Canada, 2.6 per cent in the Eurozone, 2.8 per cent in the UK and 2.7 per cent in NZ. Former party leader Bill Shorten, who referred to the Andrews era as a Stalinist and top down dictatorship on Saturday, told this masthead the election was principally about Victorian issues.

But cost of living pressures were present in Victorians' minds, he said, in a sign federal Labor's vote could drop further over the coming year if economic conditions fail to improve. Former NSW premier Bob Carr cautioned against reading into federal implications for Albanese, saying that losing a hopeless state Labor government would help the prime minister. Albanese did not campaign alongside outgoing Premier Ben Carroll during the campaign.

Advertisement

Pauline Hanson Claims Victory Over Labor Greens

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson trumpeted her party's 20 per cent-plus primary vote despite being on track to pick up just one or two lower house seats. Her party had claimed for weeks it was on track to win a majority of the 88 seats. What was our aim? To get rid of Labor and the toxic Greens out of this state, Hanson said on Saturday night.

People did it and we achieved what we set out to do, she said. Federal Aged Care Minister Sam Rae told News24 that the election was focused on Victorian issues but acknowledged that people are doing it tough out there. Resolve Strategic pollster Jim Reed said general anxiety and stress over cost of living pressures is really fuelling a mood for change and action.

You can see the rate rises fall in line with the drops for Labor in the final two months of this term, Reed said. Redbridge pollster Kos Samaras, a former Labor official, said the loss of dozens of MPs would cause a financial disaster for the party in Victoria, a long-term stronghold, and cripple its future campaign efforts.

He noted state MPs paid 6 per cent of their salary to party head office and the party received funding from the Australian Electoral Commission for each vote. If you want to know what the world looks like in the 2028 federal election if Labor doesn't turn it around, look at Victoria, Samaras said. He warned federal Labor's primary vote was in danger of being swamped by the conservative parties in three-cornered contests.