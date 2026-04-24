Economic Inequality as a Productivity Issue: Australia's Untapped Potential

Assistant Minister Andrew Leigh argues that reducing economic inequality is not only a matter of social justice but also a key driver of economic productivity and growth in Australia. Research highlights the impact of location, social networks, and inherited wealth on social mobility.

Reducing economic inequality isn't just a matter of fairness; it's a crucial driver of economic productivity and growth, according to Assistant Minister for Productivity, Competition, Charities and Treasury, Andrew Leigh .

In a recent speech at the Australian National University, Leigh argued that untapped potential represents a significant economic inefficiency. He posits that a truly productive economy actively identifies, cultivates, and strategically deploys talent, and Australia's recent sluggish productivity growth may stem from underutilizing the skills of its population, with many capable individuals trapped in low-paying, low-productivity roles.

Conversely, there's a possibility that some high-paid positions are occupied by individuals who aren't maximizing their potential due to systemic barriers preventing more suitable candidates from advancing. A key factor influencing social mobility is geographical location. Research, including a 2020 study by Nathan Deutscher, demonstrates a clear causal link between where a child grows up and their future outcomes – income, education, marital status, and even fertility rates.

The teenage years are particularly formative, with peer influence playing a significant role. Socio-economically diverse neighborhoods foster greater mobility for children from disadvantaged backgrounds, but this benefit is threatened by rising housing costs that displace lower-income families from affluent areas. Leigh emphasizes that concentrating opportunities in specific locations effectively creates a 'price on opportunity' itself, making access to quality schools, networks, and jobs dependent on financial means.

Further research, such as Anna Zhu's work on peer effects in social housing, reinforces the importance of social connections in securing employment, highlighting the age-old adage that 'it's who you know, not what you know'. The ability to start a business and innovate is also heavily influenced by inherited wealth.

Children from high-income families are significantly more likely to become inventors – ten times more likely, according to research by Bell et al (2019) – not necessarily because they are inherently more intelligent or creative, but because they have the financial security to experiment and take risks without the immediate pressure of basic survival. Leigh advocates for policies that address intergenerational inequality through taxation, arguing that cutting taxes for the wealthy will not solve the problem.

He stresses that a society failing to provide equal opportunities is failing both its citizens and its own economic potential. Data from the Productivity Commission indicates that income is 'hereditable' in Australia, though to a lesser extent than height, with a 10% increase in parental income correlating to a 1.97% increase in a child's income. This heredity is even stronger at the extremes of the income distribution, highlighting the persistence of advantage and disadvantage across generations.

Ultimately, Leigh contends that maximizing social mobility requires a commitment to ensuring that talent is widely distributed and opportunity is readily accessible to all





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Economic Inequality Social Mobility Productivity Australia Andrew Leigh Intergenerational Inequality Opportunity Taxation

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