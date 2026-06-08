Economist Accuses Tasmanian Government of Misleading Taxpayers on Stadium Cost, AFL Insists on New Venue

The economist behind an independent review of Hobart’s proposed Macquarie Point stadium accused the Tasmanian government of misleading taxpayers over the project’s cost and described the AFL’s insistence on a new, roofed venue as ‘bloody-minded’.

The economist behind an independent review of Hobart’s proposed Macquarie Point stadium accused the Tasmanian government of misleading taxpayers over the project’s cost and described the AFL ’s insistence on a new, roofed venue as ‘bloody-minded’.

The presidents of all 18 AFL clubs are set to discuss progress on the stadium, which remains a central condition of the Devils’ entry into the league in 2028. The latest government estimate puts total capital costs of the stadium at $1.13 billion, but Dr Nicholas Gruen’s latest report has that figure at $1.5 billion, with more pessimistic modelling putting the cost at $1.75 billion. The funding gap would be covered by state borrowings.

The economist also argued that the financial benefit to the Devils of playing at a new stadium is worth about $5 million to $6 million a year, which could be achieved through direct financial support at a fraction of the cost. The AFL did not answer questions about the Gruen report, including when the Devils would be granted a permanent licence





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Economist Tasmanian Government Macquarie Point Stadium AFL Devils Financial Benefit Direct Financial Support Subsidies Upgrades To Existing Venues AFL Presidents Australian Football Hall Of Fame Dinner Melbourne Jacqui Lambie Network Anti-Stadium Lobby Rockliff Government Our Place Group Roland Browne Stadium Debate Premier AFL Deal With The Tasmanian Government Devils’ Future Existing Clubs Kids In The Stand Cheering On Their Heroes

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Economist accuses Tasmanian government of misleading over Macquarie Point stadium costsDr Nicholas Gruen, who conducted an independent review, claims the Tasmania government has misled taxpayers about the true cost of the proposed Macquarie Point stadium. His updated report, commissioned by opponents, estimates a net cost exceeding $1 billion, far outweighing benefits. The AFL's insistence on a new roofed venue is described as 'bloody-minded'. The project remains a condition for the Devils' AFL entry in 2028.

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Economist accuses Tasmanian government of misleading over stadium costsDr Nicholas Gruen, commissioned to review the Macquarie Point stadium, has updated his analysis and concluded the project would impose a net cost on Tasmania exceeding $1 billion, delivering less than 40 cents in benefit per dollar invested. He accused the government of misleading taxpayers and criticized the AFL's insistence on a new roofed venue as 'bloody-minded'. His revised cost estimate ranges from $1.5 billion to $1.75 billion, higher than the government's $1.13 billion. Gruen suggested that the AFL's financial benefit from the stadium could be achieved at one-tenth the cost via direct subsidies.

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