Eddie Jones Suspended for Six Weeks by Japanese Rugby Union for Abuse of Referee

The former Wallabies coach, Eddie Jones, has been suspended for six weeks by the Japanese Rugby Football Union (JRFU) after being accused of verbally abusing a young referee during a Japan under-23 tour of Australia. Jones was also fined by the JRFU for his behavior towards match officials.

Footage of Eddie Jones pacing the sidelines and abusing a young referee in Coffs Harbour has emerged after a complaint from Rugby Australia led to the former Wallabies coach being suspended for six weeks by the Japan ese Rugby Football Union.

Jones was suspended for four matches and fined by the JRFU for his behaviour towards match officials during a Japan under-23 tour of Australia last month. The JRFU handed down a six-week suspension and fined Jones more than $10,000 over what it described as ‘verbal abuse directed at local match officials’





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Eddie Jones Rugby Japan Australia Verbal Abuse Referee Suspension Fined Japan Under-23 Tour Of Australia Coffs Harbour Japan Under-23 Side Japan National Side Japan Coach Japan Rugby Football Union Rugby Australia Phil Waugh Kensuke Iwabuchi World Cup Memorandum Of Understanding

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