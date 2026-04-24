Eddie Nketia's Record-Breaking Sprint Ignites Commonwealth Games Hope

Australian sprinter Eddie Nketia has recorded a stunning wind-assisted 9.84 seconds in the 100m, putting him in contention for the Commonwealth Games and potentially challenging Patrick Johnson's Australian record. His journey includes a switch in national allegiance from New Zealand due to selection disputes.

Eddie Nketia , dubbed ‘the Incredible Hulk’ by his coach, is rapidly gaining recognition as a potential sprinting sensation. His recent wind-assisted time of 9.84 seconds in the 100 meters at a US college meet has turned heads, surpassing Patrick Johnson ’s previous Australian record of 9.88 seconds (with a legal record of 9.93).

This remarkable performance has catapulted Nketia into contention for a spot on the Australian national team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, where he could be a strong contender for a medal, particularly within the men’s 4x100m relay team. Nketia, still processing the magnitude of his achievement, expressed his astonishment, stating, “The last few days have been crazy…My head still can’t get around that I ran 9.84. To do it, man, it’s just insane.

” He emphasized his pride in the progress he’s made. Australian Athletics officials have lauded his performance, highlighting the effectiveness of their support for his development. Andrew Faichney, General Manager of High Performance, noted the run wasn’t significantly aided by wind and described Nketia as a “fantastic sprinter,” capable of competing at the highest levels. Nketia’s journey to this point has been marked by both success and adversity.

Born in New Zealand to a sprinting father, Gus Nketia, he spent formative years in Canberra, Australia, attending St Edmund’s College. He later received a sports scholarship to Scots College in Wellington, New Zealand, where he began to break his father’s national records while also exploring rugby. Initially, he moved to New Zealand to enhance his rugby skills alongside his sprinting, but a national title win at 18 steered him firmly towards track and field.

However, a contentious experience with New Zealand Athletics, stemming from non-selection for major championships, led to a fractured relationship. He was notably overlooked for the Tokyo Olympics, a decision he publicly criticized as “unfair. ” This disappointment prompted a temporary shift to American football on a scholarship at the University of Hawaii, before returning to the track through a scholarship at the University of Southern California (USC) and ultimately deciding to represent Australia.

He explained his decision to explore American football as a curiosity sparked by watching a football game, but ultimately realized the sports were vastly different. Nketia’s decision to switch allegiance to Australia was driven by concerns over selection policies and resource allocation within New Zealand Athletics. He acknowledged the past grievances but expressed a desire to focus on the future.

“I can say New Zealand did this, did that, cry all day, but it’s better to look forward than look back,” he stated. Australian Athletics welcomed his decision, emphasizing that he initiated the process and that it was not an active recruitment. Faichney confirmed a transparent dialogue with Athletics New Zealand throughout the process.

Since joining the Australian program, Nketia has already strengthened the relay team, and his individual performance suggests he could also contend for individual selection at the Commonwealth Games, potentially joining established stars like Lachie Kennedy and Rohan Browning. His story is one of athletic talent, resilience, and a determined pursuit of opportunity, now unfolding under the Australian flag





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