Eddie Obeid Avoids Prosecution in Water Deal Case

Former NSW minister Eddie Obeid has escaped prosecution for his alleged role in a corrupt water deal. Charges were dropped on the eve of his third trial, ending the legal battle in this case. The case involved allegations of misconduct in public office and concealing financial interests in a company seeking a partnership with Sydney Water.

Former New South Wales minister Eddie Obeid , a figure synonymous with political controversy, has once again managed to avoid prosecution, this time in relation to a contentious water deal. Criminal charges against Obeid were withdrawn on the eve of his third trial, effectively ending the prospect of further legal action concerning his alleged involvement in a matter that had previously been deemed corrupt by the Independent Commission Against Corruption ( ICAC ).

The charges, filed in 2022, pertained to misconduct in public office and stemmed from Obeid's alleged concealment of a financial interest in Australian Water Holdings (AWH), a company that was pursuing a lucrative public-private partnership with Sydney Water. The case, which has spanned years and involved multiple legal proceedings, highlights the intricate web of alleged corruption and influence that has plagued New South Wales politics. The withdrawal of charges marks yet another chapter in the saga of Obeid's legal battles, raising questions about the complexities of pursuing justice in cases involving powerful individuals.\The initial charges against Obeid were part of a broader investigation that also implicated former ministers Joe Tripodi and Tony Kelly. Tripodi and Kelly were accused of doctoring a cabinet minute to advance AWH's interests. All three men initially pleaded not guilty and were slated to face separate trials. However, the legal landscape surrounding the case has been subject to frequent shifts. Charges against Tripodi and Kelly in connection with the AWH deal were previously dropped in December, and while Tripodi is still facing a separate misconduct charge, the focus has now shifted to the remaining aspects of the case. Kelly underwent a trial in October, but the jury was unable to reach a verdict, resulting in a discharge. The Crown had alleged that Kelly presented a cabinet minute in May 2010 that was altered to benefit AWH, against the recommendations of an expert panel. The trial also featured testimony from Gilbert “Laurie” Brown, Kelly's former chief of staff, who claimed memory loss. Brown was granted immunity in exchange for his testimony, which was supposed to strengthen the prosecution's case. However, his testimony proved to be unhelpful.\The AWH saga has been closely watched because it revealed the lengths individuals would go to secure influence and financial gain. The ICAC found evidence of corruption in connection with the deal, and this led to the prosecution of Obeid, Tripodi, and Kelly. These details paint a picture of political influence peddling, with Obeid's alleged actions being central to the case. Obeid's release from jail last August following his serving of three years and ten months for a separate charge of conspiracy to misconduct in public office has added another layer to his ongoing legal battles. This related to a coal exploration license for which his family received a $30 million benefit. Adding to the Obeid family's troubles, an investigation by the NSW Crime Commission revealed in January that an Obeid family trust concealed a $30 million stake in a Bankstown development site. The commission is now working to recover an estimated $30 million from the corrupt coal deal, further amplifying the repercussions of the Obeid family's activities





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Eddie Obeid escapes prosecution over corrupt water dealCriminal charges against the disgraced former NSW minister were dropped on the eve of his third trial for misconduct in a public office.

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Eddie Obeid escapes prosecution over corrupt water dealCriminal charges against the disgraced former NSW minister were dropped on the eve of his third trial for misconduct in a public office.

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