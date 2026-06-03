Education Support Workers Unanimously Reject State Government Wage Offer

CPSU members vote 100% against 24% pay rise over four years; nurses submit counter-proposal; AEU faces internal opposition as school-by-school ballots begin.

Hundreds of education support workers in Victoria have unanimously rejected the state government's proposed wage deal, casting doubt on efforts to resolve the prolonged dispute with the education workforce.

The Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) reported that its members voted 100% against the offer of a 24% pay increase spread over four years. This wage hike is notably lower than what some teaching staff have been offered, which ranges from 28% to 32% over the same period. The rejection highlights growing frustration among support staff who feel undervalued compared to their teaching counterparts.

Meanwhile, hundreds of school nurses represented by the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) have also expressed dissatisfaction. While the nurses' union has not formally rejected the offer, it has submitted a counter-proposal to the Department of Education. The ANMF's state secretary, Maddy Harradence, confirmed the counter-offer but declined to provide specifics, stating that further discussions with members will guide next steps.

The government's proposal includes one-off lump-sum payments and allowances, which critics argue do little to address ongoing cost-of-living pressures or provide sustainable wage growth. The Australian Education Union (AEU), which represents over 60,000 public school employees out of a total workforce of about 85,000, is actively campaigning for members to accept the deal.

However, a well-organized internal opposition is urging rejection, demanding a return to the original demand of a 35% pay rise over three years for all school workers. This faction has called for renewed strike action similar to the massive March demonstration in Melbourne's CBD that drew 35,000 educators. The AEU's leadership faces a challenging ballot process over the coming weeks, with votes being conducted school by school.

An internal email from CPSU branch secretary Jiselle Hanna criticized the offer for failing to provide genuine wage increases that keep pace with inflation. Hanna highlighted that the reliance on one-off payments rather than permanent salary growth widens the gap between teachers and support staff, creating a two-tiered outcome.

Additionally, the lack of progress on paid lunch breaks-a key demand for ES employees-has further fueled discontent. Labour movement sources confirmed the unanimous rejection by CPSU members, though they represent a small fraction of the education workforce. The AEU's decision on the deal will be pivotal, as its 11,000 unionized education support workers form a larger bloc. AEU Victorian branch president Justin Mullaly defended the proposal, claiming it would deliver significant benefits.

He stated that an experienced ES worker in a classroom would receive over $34,000 more in pay over the agreement's lifespan and, for the first time, enjoy four days per year for planning and professional development without regular duties. Education Minister Ben Carroll urged all school workers to support the deal, emphasizing that it provides real outcomes for education staff, including allowances similar to teachers' pay rises.

Separately, the Independent Education Union (IEU) representing Victoria's 30,000 Catholic school teachers is moving closer to strike action in term 3. The union will face the Victorian Catholic Education Authority (VCEA) at the Fair Work Commission over five days this month, seeking permission for a single workforce strike across 493 schools. The IEU is pursuing a 37% pay rise over three years plus a $5,000 sign-on bonus. This follows a previous vote by educators against a 7% up-front annual increase.

The outcome of these negotiations will further shape the landscape of education sector industrial relations in Victoria





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