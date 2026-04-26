Edwards Hat-Trick Powers Penrith to Dominant Win Over Newcastle

Dylan Edwards scores a stunning hat-trick as Penrith thrash Newcastle 44-12, reaffirming his State of Origin credentials and silencing doubts about the Panthers' recent form. The win solidifies Penrith's position as premiership favourites.

Dylan Edwards delivered a compelling performance, emphatically reaffirming his claim for a New South Wales State of Origin jersey, as Penrith comprehensively defeated Newcastle 44-12 at McDonald Jones Stadium.

The victory served as a powerful response to recent concerns surrounding the Panthers form, following consecutive less-than-convincing results against Canterbury and the Dolphins. Edwards’ scintillating display, highlighted by a remarkable eight-minute hat-trick, propelled Penrith back to their dominant best and solidified their position as premiership favourites. The game unfolded as a stark contrast in performance, with Penrith exhibiting a level of intensity and precision that Newcastle struggled to match.

The match began with Penrith immediately applying significant pressure, and Newcastle initially managed to withstand the onslaught. However, the Knights’ defence eventually crumbled under the relentless attack. Edwards opened the scoring in the 13th minute, showcasing his agility and speed to evade two defenders and cross the line. He quickly followed up with a second try, capitalizing on a Knights error to run 65 metres untouched.

The hat-trick was completed within the first 20 minutes, a testament to Penrith’s attacking prowess and Edwards’ exceptional positioning. The Panthers’ dominance wasn’t solely reliant on Edwards’ brilliance; Nathan Cleary continued his impressive season with a try of his own, stemming from a strong run by Paul Alamoti. While Tom Jenkins, known for his consistent try-scoring form, was unusually quiet on the wing, the team’s overall performance more than compensated.

The Knights, plagued by errors and unable to establish any sustained attacking momentum, found themselves trailing significantly by halftime. Despite a spirited effort from Newcastle’s Dylan Brown, who scored a spectacular individual try, Penrith maintained control throughout the second half. Edwards further cemented the result with a perfectly weighted cut-out pass that allowed Brian To’o to extend the lead.

The Panthers continued to pile on the points, with To’o adding a second try to his tally and Izack Tago, making a rare appearance, intercepting a poor offload to contribute to the scoreline. The final result reflected Penrith’s overwhelming superiority, a resounding 44-12 victory that sends a clear message to the rest of the competition.

The win not only boosts Penrith’s premiership aspirations but also places significant pressure on the NSW State of Origin selectors, who now have a compelling case to consider Edwards for the fullback position. The Panthers’ ability to overcome recent setbacks and rediscover their championship form is a testament to their resilience and quality, making them a formidable force in the NRL





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