Edwards Returns, Timberwolves Win; Knicks Dominate 76ers in Playoffs

Anthony Edwards makes a stunning return from injury to lead the Timberwolves to victory over the Spurs, while the Knicks overwhelm the 76ers in Game 1 of their semi-final series.

Anthony Edwards delivered a stunning performance, making a remarkably quick return from a left knee hyperextension to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 104-102 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference semi-finals.

Edwards, who was initially expected to miss at least the first two games of the series, announced his return with a defiant yell after sinking a three-pointer, proclaiming “I’m back! I’m back! ” He finished with 18 points, 11 of which came in the crucial final quarter, proving instrumental in securing the win for Minnesota. This victory marked only the second series opener loss at home for the Spurs in their last 17 attempts.

Edwards’ determination to play was fueled by his desire to rejoin his teammates, stating it wasn’t solely about the competition but about being with his “brothers. ” His recovery was expedited through intensive rehabilitation, guided by Timberwolves vice president of medical operations and performance, David Hines, whom Edwards credited as the “best physical therapist in the world. ” The team’s medical staff also received praise from coach Chris Finch for their “unbelievable job” in getting Edwards back on the court.

The Timberwolves’ success wasn’t solely reliant on Edwards’ return; Victor Wembanyama also had a significant impact, contributing 11 points, 15 rebounds, and a record-breaking 12 blocked shots in the postseason. Despite the impressive performance, Wembanyama acknowledged the need for improvement, stating, “We have to be better. ” Beyond the Timberwolves’ triumph, the New York Knicks also asserted their dominance in the Eastern Conference semi-finals, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 137-98 in Game 1.

Jalen Brunson spearheaded the Knicks’ offensive onslaught, scoring 27 of his 35 points in the first half. The Knicks’ performance was characterized by exceptional shooting accuracy, connecting on 63% of their field goal attempts, and a commanding 40-point lead. OG Anunoby contributed 18 points with remarkable efficiency, shooting 7-for-8 from the field, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges both added 17 points to the scoreboard.

Towns also showcased his all-around game with six rebounds and six assists in just 20 minutes of play. This victory extended the Knicks’ impressive postseason run, having already won four consecutive games by a substantial margin after trailing 2-1 against Atlanta in the first round. They have now become the first team since the 1996-97 season, when detailed play-by-play statistics began being recorded, to lead three consecutive playoff games by at least 30 points, as per Sportradar.

The Knicks’ momentum is undeniable, and they are poised to continue their strong performance as the series shifts to Philadelphia. The quick recovery of Anthony Edwards has been a major talking point, with San Antonio guard Dylan Harper acknowledging Edwards’ superstar status and ability to deliver impactful performances even after a period of absence. Edwards himself emphasized the importance of trusting his physical therapist and the rigorous rehabilitation process he underwent, including pool work, running drills, and resistance training.

The Timberwolves’ coach, Chris Finch, highlighted the motivational factor of having already won their first series, which provided Edwards with a tangible goal to work towards. Wembanyama, while pleased with his own statistical contribution, remained focused on the team’s overall performance and the need for collective improvement. The Knicks’ dominant victory over the 76ers has raised expectations for the remainder of the series, with Joel Embiid already appealing to Philadelphia fans for increased support.

The contrasting narratives of Edwards’ inspiring return and the Knicks’ overwhelming victory paint a compelling picture of the unfolding NBA playoffs, showcasing both individual brilliance and team cohesion. The series are set to continue with Game 2 matchups promising further excitement and competitive basketball





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA Playoffs Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama New York Knicks Philadelphia 76Ers Jalen Brunson Basketball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Embiid urges 76ers fans not to sell playoff tickets to Knicks fans: ‘If you need money, I’ve got you’Joel Embiid and the 76ers advanced to the Eastern Conference semi-finals, beating the Jayson Tatum-less Celtics 109-100 in Game 7 of their series

Read more »

Oscar the cavoodle’s owner Gina Edwards returns to court in fight with Rebekah GilesThe long-running bitter dispute over legal costs worth $1.2 million is set to return to court for a directions hearing this month.

Read more »

GameStop Makes $55.5bn Bid for eBay, Threatens Hostile TakeoverGameStop CEO Ryan Cohen has made an unsolicited $55.5bn bid to buy eBay, warning the offer could become hostile if rejected by eBay’s board. Cohen believes he can significantly increase eBay’s value through cost-cutting and competition with Amazon, and is prepared to take the offer directly to shareholders.

Read more »

How ‘disaster’ could spark all-in trade; Aussie’s brutal $100m lesson: NBA Playoffs Talking PtsNBA: Aussie Dyson Daniels was ejected as the Atlanta Hawks were sent packing by the New York Knicks.

Read more »

Australians on board virus-hit cruise ship as passenger makes emotional pleaA US travel blogger onboard the stranded ship said there was 'a lot of uncertainty' about what would happen next.

Read more »

‘Geez... some s*** you should keep up your sleeve’: Tszyu’s remarkable pre-fight admissionBoxing: A fit and firing Nikita Tszyu makes weight against ranked opponent Oscar Diaz.

Read more »