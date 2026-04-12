Eels Crushed by Titans in Disastrous Defeat: Parramatta's Defense Exposed

Parramatta Eels were humiliated by the Gold Coast Titans, suffering a 52-10 defeat at CommBank Stadium. The Eels' defense was completely overwhelmed by the Titans' attack, led by Keano Kini. Injuries added to the Eels' woes as they conceded nine tries and struggled to contain the Titans' relentless pressure. This loss pushed the Eels to second-last on the ladder and highlighted their defensive issues.

The Parramatta Eels suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Gold Coast Titans , with the final score a humiliating 52-10. This crushing loss, marked by nine tries conceded to the Titans' two, sent Eels fans heading for the exits early and voicing their displeasure with boos as they departed CommBank Stadium. The Titans, despite leaving several try-scoring opportunities unclaimed, managed to push Parramatta down to second-last place on the NRL ladder.

Furthermore, the Eels now hold the distinction of having the worst defense in the league, allowing nearly 38 points per game, highlighting a significant defensive collapse.\The Titans' attack, led by the dynamic Keano Kini, repeatedly sliced through the Eels' defense with remarkable ease. Kini's exceptional first-half performance sparked discussion about his potential for the State of Origin, even though he is ineligible as he moved to the Gold Coast at a young age. His dazzling plays, including a skillful move that left Mitchell Moses struggling, set up tries and put the Eels under constant pressure. Arana Hau scored first for the Titans before Kini initiated a series of relentless attacks. One such instance saw him effortlessly evade Moses, creating a scoring opportunity for AJ Brimson. The Eels' defensive woes were further compounded when their kick chase faltered, leaving gaps that Kini exploited. The Eels also suffered a blow when interchange forward Sam Tuivaiti was forced off the field due to a concussion, further depleting their already stretched roster. Kelma Tuilagi also sustained a category one HIA, adding to the injury woes. The Gold Coast could have widened their margin even further, but several last passes went astray. Moses managed to get the Eels on the scoreboard with a try by Will Penisini. The halftime buzzer saw the end of a series of events including an ill-advised chip kick from Penisini and an animated Moses.\The second half saw the Titans continue their dominance, with tries from Jayden Campbell and Cooper Bai effectively ending any hopes of a Parramatta comeback. The Titans showcased an impressive display of teamwork, highlighted by a stunning try where Faeamani covered the length of the field to link with Phillip Sami for an 85-meter score. The Eels were unable to withstand the Titans' relentless pressure, as the Gold Coast added three more tries to close out the game. The final score of 52 points marked the second time in the club's history that they achieved a half-century of points, emphasizing their complete superiority over the Eels. The Eels, facing a mounting injury list and a demoralizing defeat, will be eager to put this performance behind them. Their defensive frailties and lack of cohesion were brutally exposed, and the coaching staff will have a lot to address before their next game against Canterbury





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NRL Parramatta Eels Gold Coast Titans Keano Kini Defense Injuries

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