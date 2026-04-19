Eels Legends Witness Resurgent Parramatta's Upset Victory

Parramatta's 1986 premiership heroes returned to celebrate their legacy as the current Eels squad delivered a stunning upset victory against Canterbury, showcasing grit and a renewed sense of purpose.

Parramatta’s seasoned legends, including Peter Sterling, Brett Kenny, Mick Cronin, and Eric Grothe, possess the privilege of easily watching rugby league matches from the comfort of their homes. However, the profound significance of witnessing their beloved Eels in person on a Sunday afternoon at CommBank Stadium, a moment amplified by high-fiving the current team as they entered the field against Canterbury, resonated on a much deeper level.

This past week has been exceptionally meaningful for the Eels, a club that has been navigating a challenging period. The majority of the 1986 premiership-winning squad, the last to secure a grand final victory for Parramatta, reconvened in the heart of Eels territory. This reunion followed a celebratory anniversary dinner held at Rosehill Racecourse two evenings prior, an event that attracted an impressive 650 attendees. During the match, each of these celebrated players donned a specially designed 40-year varsity jacket, with only 420 units produced, a poignant tribute to the 4-2 grand final scoreline against the Bulldogs in 1986. While the modern game of rugby league bears little resemblance to its 1980s iteration, Parramatta’s current squad demonstrably grasped the profound weight of the occasion. They delivered a spirited and tenacious 38-20 victory, a performance that defied their recent torrid run of form. In stark contrast to the game in 1986, where the Eels faithful expressed their displeasure through boos and taunts directed at their heroes, Sunday saw those same players receive vociferous cheers. The Eels faithful also offered their share of banter to bemused Bulldogs fans, who were left to ponder the unexpected turn of events. The Eels were widely considered underdogs for this fixture, yet they unearthed a pathway to victory, securing a win with six tries to their name. The very essence of a compelling sporting competition lies in its inherent unpredictability, a quality that the NRL is currently showcasing with aplomb. As the final whistle blew, the 1986 Eels contingent rose in unison to applaud their successors. This gesture was laden with pride and, perhaps, a subtle undercurrent of yearning for another premiership, a triumph they may not witness in their lifetimes. Post-match, the 1986 and 2026 Eels squads shared a convivial moment over beers in the sheds, with coach Jason Ryles acknowledging the profound importance of the afternoon. Ryles emphasized the 1986 team's integral role in the club's culture, stating, “They’re a big part of our culture.” He further elaborated on the satisfaction derived from witnessing the current team’s performance, highlighting, “There’s no better feeling than seeing the joy that they get out of the current crop performing the way they did. It wasn’t so much the result, but how they did it with grit and resolve. It’s great to have them all back and good to see how much they enjoy each other’s company.” The team that took the field on Sunday was a stark departure from the one languishing near the lower echelons of the ladder. In a surprising turn of events, they have momentarily disrupted the NRL’s established order by surging ahead of the traditionally dominant Melbourne Storm. Junior Paulo spearheaded the team’s charge, amassing 169 running metres, including an impressive 64 post-contact metres, effectively driving Parramatta into advantageous field positions. Eels forward Dylan Walker candidly admitted to the team’s introspection following the match, revealing, “There were some crisis meetings going around, I’m not going to lie. We had a hard look at ourselves last week.” Parramatta has developed a reputation for unearthing unexpected victories against formidable opponents when least anticipated. Their perennial challenge has not been their inherent potential, but rather their inconsistency. When performing at their peak, they are an exhilarating spectacle, but when off-form, they become almost unrecognizable. The sentiment expressed by Coach Ryles regarding the joy of seeing the current players perform resonates deeply: “There’s no better feeling than seeing the joy that they get out of the current crop performing the way they did.” Eels five-eighth Ronald Volkman’s display of agile footwork in the build-up to his 28th-minute try provided a much-needed spark that had been conspicuously absent. This pivotal moment stands as the most significant of the 23-year-old’s nine-game career thus far, and arguably the most impactful of the entire match, underscoring the efficacy of independent initiative at times. In the absence of Jonah Pezet, Volkman’s performance also served as a timely audition for the starting five-eighth position, particularly with Pezet slated to depart for Brisbane next season due to injury. While not considered genuine premiership contenders, the Eels managed to overcome a team that had recently asserted its championship aspirations by dismantling Penrith just the previous week, a Penrith side that had inflicted a crushing 48-20 defeat on Parramatta a mere three weeks prior. The narrative is, indeed, complex and intriguing. There were moments of concern, however. Careless handling by Charlie Guymer and Luca Moretti suggested a potential shift in momentum. Nevertheless, when Walker successfully grounded the ball for Parramatta’s fourth try in the 57th minute, the outcome was effectively secured, marking one of the season’s most significant upsets. Marcelo Montoya endured a particularly challenging 14-minute period at the start of the match, conceding a penalty for an early tackle, subsequently dropping the ball at a play-the-ball, and then failing to contain Parramatta’s first try-scorer, Josh Addo-Carr. Despite holding an 18-4 lead at halftime, Parramatta’s advantage was far from insurmountable. However, composed performances from halfback Mitchell Moses and hooker Ryley Smith were instrumental in maintaining Parramatta’s composure, allowing them to deliver a memorable performance for their long-suffering supporters. This victory was achieved despite yet another injury setback, with Smith sustaining a sternum issue, adding to the club’s already extensive casualty list. The emotional state of coach Ryles, whether elated or distressed, remains open to interpretation, but securing two competition points offered a welcome reward after a period of considerable adversity. Ryles noted the significant experience gap within the team, stating, “We had eight players who’ve played under 20 games today. For them to get that feeling at the end, we want to keep chasing that.” Following his emphasis on enhanced defensive resolve, Ryles lauded Aran Nanva’s outstanding cover tackle on Connor Tracey. This single act, though seemingly minor, symbolized a broader shift in intent. Ryles remains pragmatic, acknowledging that his squad’s depleted roster is unlikely to possess the depth required to challenge for a top-four position. The Eels’ failed attempt to recruit Lachlan Galvin last year was followed by the young playmaker finding himself on the losing side of this particular encounter





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