Egg World: A Converted Shipping Container in Schofields Serving Over 20 Specialty Egg Dishes

Egg World, a converted shipping container in Schofields, channels India's egg capital, Surat, to offer more riffs on its namesake ingredient than anywhere in Sydney. The city, located in the western state of Gujarat, is known as a stronghold of 'eggetarianism', an Indian vegetarian diet that includes eggs.

If you're a fan of eggs, then you'll love Egg World , a converted shipping container in Schofields that serves over 20 specialty egg dishes. From garlicky scrambled curds to hard-boiled slices, fiery with chilli, Egg World channels India 's egg capital, Surat , to offer more riffs on its namesake ingredient than anywhere in Sydney.

The city, located in the western state of Gujarat, is known as a stronghold of 'eggetarianism', an Indian vegetarian diet that includes eggs. Restaurants such as the Chandan Omelette Centre prepare eggs in more than a hundred different ways, and the city streets are filled with cooks working large, circular grills known as tawa, the hot surfaces bubbling with yolks, flavoured with swirls of ginger, chilli, green garlic, onions or tomatoes.

For a scaled-down taste of this cuisine, make the journey roughly 50 kilometres north-west of the CBD to a near-empty field beneath a transmission tower. Turn off the M7 and slowly, unexpectedly, your destination will come into view: a collection of two or three Indian food trucks, illuminated by fairy lights, serving everything from goat biryani to mango lassi. Restaurant reviews, news and the hottest openings served to your inbox.

Some diners compare the pop-up food hub to the dhabas of India. It has a work-in-progress charm to it, with plastic outdoor seating, fluorescent signage and patchwork flooring made of astroturf and wood planks. You can hear spices sizzling against the tawa, along with a lively playlist. It certainly has more character than a snack stop at any multinational highway service station.

Egg World opened in April last year, in the space between Manraj Tandoori Junction and a stall selling Indian sweet treats such as rajbhog and falooda. The site has hosted live screenings of India v Australia cricket games, with match-day discounts to draw crowds, but on the cold night I visit, the food is the headline act.

I highly recommend Egg World's cheese masala appetiser, where strips of hard-boiled eggs are presented with a tangle of stringy cheese, finely chopped coriander and the zing of chilli and other spices. Curious about the egg cutlet? Don't expect tonkatsu, schnitzel or any other breaded meat dish. Rather, it combines boiled egg, herbs and potato into a garlicky, omelettey, patty.

There isn't a lot of information on the menu, but it does tell you how many eggs are cracked into each dish: two in the Surti egg curry, for instance, and four in the spiced Afghan option. Every dish comes with a gravy sauce: laziz comes with a cheese base; red gravy in the Afghan eggs is fuelled with chilli and tomatoes; and green gravy, powered by green garlic and onions, is the star of the ghotala.

As a newcomer, I thought the laziz and ghotala tasted pretty similar - earthy and cumin-like - even though they had different bases. Mostly, it's the way the eggs are prepped that makes each dish unique. The more eggs that are in the dish, the more variety you'll see (the protein-maxxing is just a bonus). They're mashed, sliced, fried, scrambled, and reduced to cheese-like strings.

Take keema, for example. It's traditionally made with minced meat, but here, the texture is replicated with crumbled hard-boiled eggs.

Then there's the sunny-side-up egg in the Australian fry, which has as much connection to our country as French tacos do to Mexico (none)! Each order comes with complimentary buttered pav, and it's worth spooning the egg mixture over the top. Complete your meal by ordering one of India's oldest surviving soft drinks, Sosyo. The beverage, created for the nation's independence movement in the 1920s, has an intriguing grape-cider fizz to it.

According to its Surat's 'favourite food and drink combo', but I prefer Egg World's masala chaas. The salted yoghurt tang is most welcome after a succession of chilli-fuelled eggs. Before my visit, I'd never heard of Surat's yolk-rich cuisine. Dining here reminds me that Sydney is full of welcome passes to the planet's dining subcultures - you just need to know where to look





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