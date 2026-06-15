Egypt's Ashour Stuns Belgium; Cape Verde Holds Spain in World Cup Upset

Emam Ashour's sublime strike puts Egypt on the brink of a historic first World Cup win, while debutants Capeveer deny Spain in a defensive masterclass. Full tournament updates and match schedule included.

Emam Ashour delivered a breathtaking strike from the edge of the box, putting Egypt in a commanding position to secure their first ever World Cup victory.

The move began with a superb pass from Mohamed Salah on the left wing. Ashour drifted inside, took a single touch to set himself, and curled a precise shot into the far corner. Belgium's veteran goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, well-positioned, was left stranded and helpless by the quality of the finish-a testament to the elegance of Ashour's technique. This moment of magic highlighted Egypt's attacking threat on the grand stage.

In another stunning upset, Cape Verde made a historic debut at the World Cup by holding European champions Spain to a goalless draw. Spain dominated possession with nearly 75 percent of the ball and unleashed 27 shots, but they were repeatedly repelled by a resolute Cape Verdean defense. The African side deployed a deep five-man low block, often crowding their own penalty area with almost every player. Their discipline, organization, and calm under immense pressure frustrated Spain's intricate passing patterns.

The match evoked uncomfortable memories of Spain's 2022 World Cup exit to Morocco, where endless possession failed to unlock a defensive wall. At the final whistle, 40-year-old Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who made several crucial saves, was named Player of the Match and was overcome with emotion, leaving the pitch in tears after a performance that defined his nation's milestone night. The tournament's fifth day brings a full schedule of matches across three host cities.

Following the Spain-Cape Verde result, attention turns to Belgium vs. Egypt, which has just commenced in Seattle. Later, Saudi Arabia faces Uruguay in Miami at 8am AEST. The day's most politically charged encounter sees Iran take on New Zealand in Los Angeles. Coverage will also track Australia's preparations for their upcoming match against co-hosts the United States this weekend.

While the Socceroos earned a 2-0 win on Sunday, silencing earlier critics, the focus now shifts to the broader narratives of the group stage: underdogs defying expectations, defensive masterclasses, and the ongoing quest for World Cup glory





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World Cup Egypt Cape Verde Spain Belgium Emam Ashour Vozinha Group H Upset Defensive Masterclass

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