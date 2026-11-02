EHRC Questions Reform UK Over Racial and Sexual Remarks in Watchdog Documentary

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has written to Nigel Farage's Reform UK party regarding racist and misogynistic comments revealed in an ITV documentary, demanding action on Equality Act compliance.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has formally contacted Nigel Farage's political party following the broadcast of an investigative documentary that exposed severe allegations of racism and sexism among its members. The regulatory body is demanding that the organization provide a detailed account of its efforts to adhere to the Equality Act 2010 in the wake of widespread public concern.

Details of the ITV Undercover Documentary

The inquiry was triggered by the October broadcast of ITV's program titled Undercover: A Year in Reform, which featured undercover footage capturing disturbing remarks by several party figures. The documentary revealed that Alan Feeney, a Reform councillor and deputy mayor of Solihull, referred to Asian homeowners as parasites and made Islamophobic statements. Feeney also asserted that no more than 1% of the British population can be non-white, a statistic that has drawn significant criticism from civil rights advocates.

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Additional footage showed other candidates expressing extreme violence and sharing deeply misogynistic views. One councillor from Bromley was recorded calling for the death of King Charles, while another made disturbing sexual comments about female colleagues. These revelations prompted the Equality and Human Rights Commission to initiate a formal review of the party's internal culture and compliance mechanisms.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission Response

In its official statement, the Equality and Human Rights Commission confirmed that it received complaints alleging unlawful activity under the Equality Act 2010. The commission emphasized that political parties, like all duty-bearers, must take steps to avoid discrimination or harassment on the grounds of race, religion, or sex. It urged the party to review its policies to identify potential areas of victimization that require immediate attention.

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The commission stated that it would carefully assess all information provided and take appropriate action where necessary. This move follows similar correspondence sent to the Greens in England and Wales regarding their party policies, signaling a broader regulatory scrutiny of political organizations across the UK. The regulatory body aims to ensure that all political entities maintain high standards of conduct and legal compliance.

Reform UK Leadership and Legal Compliance

Nigel Farage has publicly stated that the party's vetting procedures have improved significantly since previous controversies. A party spokesperson responded to the letter by asserting that they are confident in their full compliance with their obligations under the Equality Act. The spokesperson emphasized that there is no room for racism within the organization, highlighting ongoing efforts to maintain ethical standards among candidates and members.

The response also included a comment from Reform MP Sarah Pochin, who was shown in the documentary complaining about the party culture. Pochin described the environment as chauvinistic and riddled with alpha male behavior, adding another layer of complexity to the internal dynamics being scrutinized. This internal dissent underscores the challenges the party faces in addressing ingrained sexism and ensuring a respectful workplace for all members.

Broader Implications for Political Parties

The scrutiny extends beyond individual incidents to the structural responsibilities of political parties in preventing discrimination. The Equality and Human Rights Commission has provided guidance to parties on their legal responsibilities, encouraging them to implement robust policies that safeguard against harassment. This initiative aims to create a safer and more inclusive political landscape for all citizens.

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As the investigation continues, the focus remains on the actions taken by Reform UK to demonstrate genuine compliance. The outcome of this review could set a precedent for how other political entities handle similar allegations and manage their internal cultures. The public and regulatory bodies alike are waiting to see concrete steps taken by the party to address these serious concerns and restore trust in its democratic processes.