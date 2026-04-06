Eight Arrested After Police Car Stolen in North Queensland Vehicle Theft Spree

Police in North Queensland have arrested eight individuals, including a 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, and six juveniles, following a series of vehicle thefts, including the theft of an unmarked police car. The incidents occurred along the Bruce Highway near Townsville, with the police vehicle later recovered abandoned. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the thefts and other connected stolen vehicles. The community aided law enforcement by sharing video and photos on Facebook.

Authorities have apprehended eight individuals following a series of vehicle theft s in the vicinity of the Bruce Highway in North Queensland , including the audacious theft of an unmarked police vehicle. The incident unfolded on Monday, initiating with police action at Alligator Creek, located south-east of Townsville. Officers had deployed a tyre deflation device targeting two vehicles they believed to be stolen, resulting in the interruption of their progress.

In a subsequent turn of events, the unoccupied police vehicle, parked on the side of the highway, became the target of the suspects, who then drove it away. The stolen police car was eventually located abandoned in the suburb of Aitkenvale around 12:30 PM, with no reported items missing. The incident has initiated a thorough review by senior Townsville district officers to investigate the circumstances surrounding the police vehicle's theft. The swift nature of these crimes, coupled with the brazen theft of a law enforcement vehicle, has alarmed the community, and the investigations are ongoing to ensure the apprehension of all involved and to prevent further incidents of this nature. The police have emphasized their dedication to upholding public safety and maintaining a visible presence in the affected areas.\Further investigations have revealed a connection between the stolen police vehicle and a larger operation involving multiple stolen vehicles throughout the day. In addition to the police car, the police have identified and linked several other vehicles to the same group of offenders. A blue Ford Ranger and a grey BMW were both located near the initial scene at Alligator Creek, indicating a pattern of coordinated criminal activity. The search continued to identify an orange 2025 LDV T60 utility, recovered at Jerona. Later a white 2021 MG was stopped at Shirbourne. The deployment of resources and collaboration among law enforcement units has been vital to track down the group of suspects, who had been making their escape through the rural areas of South of Townsville. The swift action of the police, including tracking and apprehension of the suspects, highlights the importance of effective law enforcement in deterring criminal behavior and ensuring the safety and security of the community. Local residents actively engaged with the situation by sharing videos and photos on social media, assisting law enforcement in tracking the suspects. The community’s engagement in the aftermath of the incident showcases the strong relationship between the community and the Police.\As of Monday, a total of eight individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the vehicle theft spree. These include a 19-year-old male, an 18-year-old female, and six juveniles. Police investigations are continuing to determine the full scope of the offences, including identifying potential accomplices and assessing the value of stolen goods and damage to property. Senior Townsville district officers are leading the investigation, which includes analyzing evidence, interviewing suspects, and gathering information to build a comprehensive case. The arrest of this group sends a clear message that criminal behavior will not be tolerated and that law enforcement is committed to bringing those responsible to justice. The involvement of juveniles in the crimes raises additional concerns, underscoring the need for further investigation and intervention strategies focused on preventing young people from becoming involved in criminal activities. The police are continuing to seek information from the public and are encouraging anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist with the ongoing investigation. The incident underlines the vulnerability of even law enforcement vehicles and the need for enhanced security measures and vigilance to safeguard public assets and prevent future incidents





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Vehicle Theft Police Car Arrests North Queensland Bruce Highway

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