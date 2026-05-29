Eight Students Arrested in Kenya Amid Investigation of Dormitory Fire That Killed 16

After a dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls' Academy Senior School in Gilgil killed 16 students, police arrested eight female pupils on suspicion of arson. Authorities are conducting a comprehensive inquiry, interviewing witnesses and analyzing evidence while the community mourns and demands stronger safety measures.

Eight female students from Utumishi Girls' Academy Senior School in Gilgil, Kenya , have been detained by police on suspicion of setting the school's dormitory on fire, a blaze that claimed the lives of 16 students and injured 79 on Thursday morning.

The fire erupted in the early hours, devastating the boarding area and leaving a trail of horror and unanswered questions about motive. In the wake of the tragedy, Kenyan authorities, led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, launched a comprehensive inquiry that includes extensive interviews with pupils, staff and witnesses, as well as forensic analysis of CCTV footage captured around the campus.

The investigation is still ongoing, and investigators are piecing together the sequence of events to determine whether the incident was deliberate and who might be responsible. During the first day of the investigation, police questioned 30 students in a long‑duration session and advised parents to bring their daughters home overnight for safety before returning to the school on Friday.

The night after the fire, students from the academy participated in a solemn parade in front of a memorial monument, a testament to the resilience of the school community. Despite the grim circumstances, teachers and administrators remain committed to recovering from the loss and ensuring that issues of school safety are addressed.

Education Minister Julius Ogamba announced that the school's board of management would be dissolved and the principal would face disciplinary action for failing to maintain proper safety protocols, citing the presence of crowding in the dormitory and the abnormal locking of an exit door. Two other teachers who had been aware of potential unrest leading up to the fire will also be disciplined.

The victims' bodies were taken to a government hospital morgue the same day and are currently undergoing DNA testing to confirm identities. The school's management has faced criticism for not fearing the success of the safety manual, while calls for a review of fire safety measures across Kenyan schools have intensified. Repeated incidents in the region-including a 2024 fire that killed 21 students at a primary boarding school in Nyeri County-highlight systemic vulnerabilities in school infrastructure and emergency preparedness.

As the investigation proceeds, authorities remain focused on reconstructing the exact chronology of the events and on establishing the motive behind the arson, if any, while parents and the community mourn the loss of young lives.

"We have not yet been told about the eight students who the police have arrested," a parent confided anonymously to the Associated Press, underscoring the uncertainty and fear still gripping families and the broader community. The incident has drawn attention to a broader pattern of school fires in East Africa, where dormitories are often overcrowded and fire suppression equipment is scarce.

Policymakers are now pressed to review and strengthen building codes, emergency evacuation drills, and installation of fire suppression systems to prevent future tragedies. The Kenyan Police and the Ministry of Education are expected to release further updates as the probe progresses and as the families of the victims receive news of identification of their loved ones





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