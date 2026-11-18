Cameron Bancroft has admitted the entire Australian team knew about the use of sandpaper on the ball during the 2018 tour of South Africa, saying he withheld the full truth during Cricket Australia's investigation and will attend an independent forum announced by CA CEO Todd Greenberg.

Cameron Bancroft has revealed the full Australian team knew about the use of sandpaper on the ball during the 2018 tour of South Africa, saying he was never completely honest during Cricket Australia's investigation.

His admission comes after Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg announced on Wednesday morning that CA will open an independent forum for all those who were on the 2018 South African tour. Bancroft said he appreciated Greenberg's comments and the chance for players and staff to have an opportunity to speak. He confirmed he will attend the forum.

Also read Sandpaper’s weight on Cameron Bancroft, and how it can be lifted

Bancroft Reveals Full Team Knew About Sandpaper

Transparency is a way to acknowledge our respect for cricket, a game we love and something that is bigger than all of us, Bancroft said. But it is also why the public needs to know my story today. For eight years, Bancroft shared the burden of this story for the whole team. He described it as heavier than his capacity, adding that he took the bullet for everybody and it was his choice.

He said he has spent eight years speaking about accountability, honesty and the lessons he learnt from one of Australian cricket's darkest moments. But in 2018 not the entire truth was told. It was not just the three of us, Steve Smith, David Warner and I, who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa, Bancroft said. It was the whole team.

When questioned during Cricket Australia's investigation, he did not give a complete and truthful account. He withheld important details, including when the use of sandpaper began, how long it went on for, and the involvement and awareness of others. Bancroft said he did this to protect Cricket Australia's investigation and not implicate others around him. The recent release of Usman Khawaja's autobiography, Sabr, brought many memories back to the surface.

Advertisement

Cummins Press Conference Sparks Bancroft Account

It was freeing to hear on a personal level the truth of the chronology of events finally out there, he said, describing it as a burden he has carried all these years. But the final straw for Bancroft to write this account was Australian captain Pat Cummins' press conference. It made him feel angry, betrayed and alone.

What I saw, experienced and lived with, not only him, but everyone else on that tour in South Africa, is not the public account he gave in his press conference and in the years previously when he has spoken on this time, Bancroft said. In addition to what Khawaja already mentioned, Bancroft said he has key recollections which affirm what Khawaja is saying. There are also conversations and moments he believes remain untold.

My cricket career has been destroyed, and I have never been able to play for my country since Justin Langer was coach in 2019, Bancroft said. But he has reached a point where continuing to protect an incomplete account of events feels more damaging than the truth. Eight years is long enough.

To understand what happened in the Second and Third Tests in Port Elizabeth, now Gqeberha, and Cape Town, Bancroft said it is important to understand the environment he entered as a young Australian Test cricketer, starting with his first Test against England in the Ashes of the 2017/18 season. David Warner had carried significant responsibility for maintaining the condition of the ball within the team for a long time.

Normalised Ball Maintenance Practices Explained

He understood reverse swing, understood how to look after the ball, and was highly regarded for his knowledge in that area. Ball maintenance was a normal part of our cricketing conversations, Bancroft said. Dave did this selflessly for the team. During his first Test match, Bancroft was instructed, along with other team members, to push the quarter seam of the ball together after the team took a wicket.

Manipulating that area could help create a rougher surface and encourage reverse swing. It was something the group was directed to do, and as a young player entering the Australian team, I accepted it as part of how we operated, he said. He never questioned the distinction between legitimate ball maintenance and deliberately altering the ball's condition. At the time, these practices were so normalised that he barely gave them a second thought.

This was the beginning of his journey in the Australian team. We were ruthless and willing to do these sorts of behaviours and cross boundaries to give ourselves an advantage, to win. Casting forward to the First Test in Durban, sandpaper was not used. There were more traditional methods of maintaining the ball, including saliva.

Bancroft cannot say with certainty whether mints or lollies were involved. Probably quarter-seam picking, he said, a practice that became so normal after his first Test. Importantly for the chronology of events, he was not responsible for the ball in that Test.

Advertisement

However, what happened in the Second Test in Port Elizabeth was different. It was a significant escalation, and it was where Bancroft became directly involved. After winning the First Test in Durban, the team felt on top of the world. They were slightly arrogant about winning that game and emboldened by the scars they felt they had left on the South African team.

Escalation To Sandpaper In Second Test

We sensed blood in the series, Bancroft said. That is exactly what they wanted to continue into the Second Test at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth. We would do literally whatever it took to achieve that, Bancroft said. In the first innings, Australia were bowled out for 243.

It was a slightly green wicket, a bit challenging, and they were put on the back foot immediately. By tea on the second day, South Africa had reached 2/153. The match was finely balanced, but momentum was moving towards South Africa. They were gaining control, and Australia were struggling to make the ball move.

The pressure within the team was growing. By the tea break on day two, there was a clear sense that something needed to change. It was a short break, only 20 minutes, and like most intervals during a Test match, coaches were moving around, checking in with players and discussing the state of the game. All the coaches and players were involved in these discussions in the dressing room with the intention to improve their position.

Some players were more opinionated, but everyone was invested and working towards the same goal of winning the Test for Australia. This happens in every change room and team I have played for, from club cricket all the way up to international cricket, Bancroft said. It was also happening concurrently with players hydrating, eating, receiving physio treatment and mentally resetting.

Towards the back end of that interval, a conversation developed in the changing rooms about getting the ball to reverse swing. Bancroft remembers bowling coach David Saker being involved in those conversations. Coach Darren Lehmann was also present. Other players were moving in and out.

The need to get the ball moving through the air was openly acknowledged, and the more vanilla methods like shining the ball normally and using saliva were not cutting it. We were under pressure. It was in that environment that David Warner raised the possibility of using sandpaper to roughen one side of the ball. Bancroft said Warner explained the idea to the group.

Bancroft's account now directly contradicts the public position that only three players were aware of the plan. He says the knowledge and involvement extended across the entire team and that he protected others during the original investigation. He has decided to speak now because he believes the incomplete account has become more damaging than the truth. He will take part in the independent forum announced by Cricket Australia.