Nearly 9000 students finish HSC physics as 2026 exam season ends after 18 days

The 2026 HSC exam season has ended after 18 test days and more than 400,000 exam sessions, with nearly 9000 students sitting the final physics exam. Results and ATARs will be released on December 16.

There will be fires tonight. Hundreds of tiny, celebratory fires as elated HSC students feed their old past papers, study cards and notes into the flames.

Atharv Saraf, a student at Penrith Selective High, was one of nearly 9000 students who completed the physics exam on Thursday afternoon. That exam brought the 2026 HSC exam season to a close. Tonight, I am going to take the longest nap of my life, Atharv said. While his younger sibling may inherit his summary notes, his stack of past papers is destined for the incinerator.

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I am going to burn them, get rid of them, he said. I am so relieved, like years, literally years of preparation have finally come up to this. I think it has been pretty good. It has been worth it.

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HSC Exam Statistics And Marking

Over the past 18 test days, HSC students sat more than 400,000 exam sessions across 123 written exams. Those exams were held at 800 exam centres and managed by 8000 staff. Marking is under way, with more than 5500 people assessing responses for more than 1.2 million papers. Students will receive their HSC results and ATAR on December 16.

Students at Penrith Selective High said the exams passed in a blur. Mahiejith Aravind snapped his fingers and said: It just goes like this. I am feeling very relieved that there are not much stakes for the time being. The students had little to say about the exam itself and were focused on their newfound sense of freedom and plans for the future.

Students Celebrate With Food And Cricket

First on the agenda was a celebratory meal. The boys will head to their favourite food store, Fried Brothers in Blacktown. Everyone is going to be there. It is tradition after exams, said Mahiejith.

Fried Bros with my friends and after that, the light is still up, we are going to head to the nets, he said, referring to the cricket nets. Niall Stewart said he had no plans for the night: I am going to chill at home, take it all in and relax without feeling any stress about what is coming up. Physics is popular at Penrith Selective High, where there are three classes and some students have to be turned away.

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Teacher Praises Physics Exam Questions

Dr Ray Stathakis, an astronomer before she became a teacher, praised this year's exam. There are a couple of tricky ones, but we have prepared them for so much, Stathakis said. She particularly enjoyed the question about astronauts playing golf on the moon. The question, related to projectile motions, challenged students to show the ball's maximum height reach, using various formulae and supplied numbers.

They are a bit of fun. The kids have done this before, in probably term four last year, she said. The four physics students who celebrated together were, from left, Niall Stewart, Aarav Shah, Atharv Saraf and Mahiejith Aravind. NSW Education Standards Authority chief executive Paul Martin urged students to celebrate the end of more than a decade of schooling.

Enjoy this time, content in the knowledge you have done the hard work, challenged yourself and demonstrated all that you know in each course and discipline, he said.