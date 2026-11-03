Ciaron Maher Wins Melbourne Cup with Point Of Law, Bought from King Charles III

Ciaron Maher trained the Melbourne Cup trifecta for the first time, winning with Point Of Law, a horse he bought from King Charles III for an estimated $4 million after a lunch at Windsor Castle involving his mother Eileen.

Ciaron Maher has won the Melbourne Cup for the second time, training the trifecta for the first time in the race's 165-year history. His horse Point Of Law, bought from King Charles III for an estimated $4 million, won the $10.2 million race at Flemington.

Maher Trains Trifecta for First Time

Maher's horses filled five of the first six places and six of the top 10, earning $6.83 million of the purse. Point Of Law is a son of Frankel, arguably England's greatest racehorse. Maher bought him after the horse ran fourth in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot. The deal was struck when Maher and his mother, Eileen, had lunch with King Charles at Windsor Castle during the Royal Ascot carnival.

Also read Ciaron Maher chases Melbourne Cup with seven runners after journey from jumps jockey

Eileen had handwritten a letter to the King expressing gratitude for sending a horse to her son to train. The King and Queen Camilla wrote back. When Maher said he was travelling with his mother, the King said they would love to have her. Maher said: When I said I was going to be travelling with my mother, they said we would love to have your mother.

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That was amazing. Mum's first time overseas, and sitting up next to King Charles for lunch at Windsor Castle was, yeah, I was like God. Maher did not elaborate on his mother's role in negotiations, but owner Damien Degenhardt believes she was important. Ciaron's mother had an affinity with the King, and she, I believe, talked the king into selling us this horse, Degenhardt said.

King Charles Sells Horse to Maher

A non-disclosure agreement was signed, so the exact price is not public, but industry estimates put it at about $4 million. The connections have already recouped that sum with interest.

First prize at Flemington was $4.5 million, plus $300,000 from winning the Geelong Cup. Maher's head of bloodstock, Will Bourne, said: He got a nice little bonus for him winning because he owns the mare, but it was in the deal that he got a good bonus. He'll be fine, put it that way. He is like any other thoroughbred owner.

They try and be commercial, or try and make it wash their face. No matter how rich you are, you try and get some money back in. Among the ownership are advertising guru John O'Neill, investment banker and former chair of the Australian Sports Commission John Wylie, and champion footballer Chris Judd. Judd, who also had a share in James J Braddock, stood on the edge and out the back at the trophy presentation.

Not often has the dual Brownlow Medallist and premiership captain been on the periphery. Judd said: Those things, they're comparable in that they're sort of high-stress events where you sort of really focus in on that and nothing else. There's some similarities, albeit you're doing a lot more work on the footy field than you are sitting your ass in the stands. It was good fun.

Maher Dominates Melbourne Cup Again

Maher dominated the Cup. This was his second win in Australia's most famous race. He needs 10 more to equal Bart Cummings' record of 12. At 45, Maher has time to eat into the difference.

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As a jumps jockey, Maher spent two seasons working for Cummings, where he learned the art of training stayers. He practices what Cummings preached. Bourne said: He always talks back to Bart Cummings, still quotes him today. You've got to be brave to win these races.

You've almost got to overwork them and risk overdoing it, and it's not an easy thing to do. He does that. He worked him a fair few times leading up to this race, and with the potential of being flat. And he pulled it off.

Maher Confident in Cup Runners

Bourne identified Point Of Law and Juja Kibo, who ran third after looming just before the 200-metre mark, as the horses most likely to grab tearaway leader Royal Supremacy, which held on for a brave fifth. Maher has spoken openly this spring of his confidence in his Cup runners. He was even more bullish behind the scenes. Bourne said: I've never heard Ciaron so confident about a horse.

I was trying to talk him out of it. Mate, it's a group one. It's a Melbourne Cup, and he told me a week out he would win the Melbourne Cup. The boy from Warrnambool was right, and so were the punters.

Point Of Law was the favourite. On this day, the battlers and the bluebloods won.