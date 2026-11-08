Israel's President Herzog Tasks Gadi Eisenkot With Forming Government After Deadlocked Election

Israeli President Isaac Herzog chose Gadi Eisenkot, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's strongest rival, to try to form a new government after a deadlocked October 27 election. Eisenkot has 28 days to build a coalition, with a possible 14-day extension.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Saturday chose Gadi Eisenkot, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's strongest rival, to try to form a new government following a deadlocked October 27 election that left neither man with a clear path to power.

Eisenkot Chosen To Form Government

Herzog's office said he informed Eisenkot on Saturday night of his intention to task him with forming a government. The formal appointment will take place in an official ceremony on Sunday at 5pm local time, which is 2am AEDT, at the president's residence in Jerusalem. A spokesperson for Herzog said: President Herzog has invited Gadi Eisenkot to the President's Residence, where he will be tasked with forming the government tomorrow.

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The largely ceremonial role of the president involves nominating a candidate to form a coalition after elections. Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, is fighting to stay in office after his religious-nationalist coalition lost its majority in the October 27 election but still emerged as the largest bloc in parliament. Likud won the most seats of any single party with 27 in the 120-seat Knesset, but Netanyahu's wider religious-nationalist coalition garnered only 53 in total, short of a 61-seat majority.

Eisenkot's Yashar party emerged as the second-largest party with 21 seats, while his coalition, spanning four centre-left to right-wing Jewish-led parties, won just 48 seats. Two parties representing Israel's Arab minority won an unprecedented 19 seats. During party consultations with Herzog, 66-year-old Eisenkot received the endorsements of both Arab-majority lists, who could now play kingmakers after making unprecedented gains in the vote.

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Arab leaders, incensed by what they view as the racist policies of Netanyahu and his far-right allies, still nominated Eisenkot to try to form a government first, giving him the most endorsements. But it remains unclear if Eisenkot's bloc would accept support from the Arab lists in forming a government. Eisenkot, a former military chief, has declined to join forces with Arab parties, with whose support he would have a majority of seats in parliament.

Coalition Building Pathways For Eisenkot

Without the support of the Joint List and the United Arab List, Eisenkot must rely on persuading the ultra-Orthodox parties that previously supported Netanyahu to join his coalition. His potential pathways to power include trying to form a minority government with Arab support from the outside; forming a coalition with ultra-Orthodox parties that he and his allies have shunned in the past; or forging a unity government with Netanyahu. Analysts say that all three options are unlikely to take shape.

Weeks of protracted negotiations are expected to follow Eisenkot's nomination. He has 28 days to try to forge a government, with a possible 14-day extension. If Eisenkot fails, another candidate can try to form a government and if that candidate fails, parliament can nominate another. There is a deadline for the process of around 100 days.

If no one succeeds, another election is held. A son of Moroccan immigrants, Eisenkot, 66, would be the country's first prime minister from Israel's Mizrahi community, Jews who trace their roots to the Middle East and North Africa. Reserved and media-shy, Eisenkot only entered politics in 2022. He briefly served in Netanyahu's wartime cabinet following Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on Israel before returning to the opposition.

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From opposition, he publicly rebuked Netanyahu over his leadership, including his management of the military campaign in Gaza, and has sworn that he would not serve in government with him. Eisenkot's public standing is also bound up with the personal price his family has paid since 2023: a son and two nephews were killed fighting in Gaza.

Eisenkot Security Credentials And Doctrine

Eisenkot highlighted his security credentials on the campaign trail, citing his Dahiyeh doctrine of responding to attacks with disproportionate force, which he deployed as a commander during Israel's 2006 war with Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. The idea, named after a Beirut suburb heavily damaged in that war, involves Israel vowing to use massive force against civilian infrastructure in areas controlled by Hezbollah. Commanding the military during the 2006 war, Eisenkot devised the so-called Dahiya doctrine.

Eisenkot, the military chief of staff from 2015 to 2019, has set out to unite Israelis after Netanyahu's divisive tenure, under which the country moved sharply to the right. He has vowed to crack down on extremist West Bank settlers who have attacked Palestinians with impunity, decrying recent incidents as Jewish terror abetted by Netanyahu's government.

Eisenkot has criticised settler violence against Palestinians, which has surged since 2023, raising tensions in Israel's ties with Western states, and he opposes Netanyahu's far-right coalition partners Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, who have both faced sanctions by some Western countries for inciting violence against Palestinians. But the military man is no peacenik. He opposes the creation of a Palestinian state and vowed to end Hamas's rule in Gaza and destroy the Islamist movement's military wing.

Netanyahu Contesting Election Results

Meanwhile, Netanyahu, the leader of the Likud party and Eisenkot's main rival, along with other right-wing factions, have contested the election results by alleging foreign interference. These groups have actively sought to diminish the political influence of the Arab-Israeli parties, accusing them of manipulating the electoral outcome. Despite these aggressive criticisms, the President decided to proceed with the mandate while taking the weekend to carefully evaluate the deep-seated opposition between certain political factions.

The appointment of Gadi Eisenkot marks a significant moment in Israeli politics as the nation navigates the aftermath of a highly contested election. The success or failure of his coalition building efforts will shape the country's immediate political future.