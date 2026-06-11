El Niño: A Natural Warming Cycle Affecting Weather Patterns Across the Globe

The El Niño, a natural warming cycle of the Pacific Ocean near the equator, is now underway and could reach record-breaking intensity in coming months. It affects weather patterns across the globe, with varying impacts on different regions. The drought-stricken Middle East could benefit, while other places are looking at more danger. Several climate scientists predict stronger El Niños as the world warms from the burning of coal, oil, and gas. But it is too early to say if this El Niño is part of that.

The presence of an El Niño will likely bring less rainfall and warmer temperatures to parts of Australia. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has declared an El Niño has now formed in the Pacific Ocean and warned it could reach record-breaking intensity in coming months.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) officially confirmed the existence of the El Niño, which is a warming of the Pacific near the equator that affects weather patterns across the globe. The El Niño, a natural warming cycle, should further heat a globe already warming from fossil fuel pollution and will likely turbocharge extreme weather across the planet.

Meteorologists forecast it will rival — or exceed — a record El Niño that began in 1997 and helped trigger billions of dollars in damage from heat waves, floods, droughts, tornadoes, and wildfires. The drought-stricken Middle East could benefit, while other places are looking at more danger. Several climate scientists forecast that 2027 will be the hottest year on record because of lagging effects of this El Niño, which is expected to peak in the fall or winter.

The El Niño's effects vary by region. El Niño often dampens — but does not eliminate — Atlantic hurricane season activity, but increases the chance of cyclones and typhoons in the Pacific. The northern Rockies and Southwest could get some strong summer rains, while the South can get wetter. The biggest effect in the US is often in the winter, when the south can get wetter and the Pacific Northwest warmer and drier.

Several climate scientists predict stronger El Niños as the world warms from the burning of coal, oil, and gas. But it is too early to say if this El Niño is part of that





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El Niño Pacific Ocean Weather Patterns Global Warming Climate Change Record-Breaking Intensity Atlantic Hurricane Season Activity Cyclones Typhoons Middle East Drought-Stricken Pacific Northwest Warmer And Drier Strong Summer Rains Economic Growth Stanford Climate Economist Marshall Burke Princeton University Climate Scientist Gabriel Mick Tsikas Jon Gottschalck Michael Ferrari Moby El Niño Nicknames 2027 Hottest Year On Record

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