Elder Iluwanti Ken Calls for Fair Treatment of APY Art Centre Collective After Cleared Scandal

Pitjantjatjara elder and acclaimed artist Iluwanti Ken urges government and arts leaders to meet and restore funding and support to the APY Art Centre Collective, which remains excluded despite being cleared of wrongdoing in the ‘white hands on black art’ controversy.

Award‑winning Pitjantjatjara elder and ngangkari Iluwanti Ken has publicly denounced the ongoing mistreatment of the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Art Centre Collective (APYACC) after the controversy known as the “white hands on black art” scandal.

In a letter dated 22 May, Ken, whose sweeping monochrome ink drawings of eagles have been exhibited at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, asked senior government officials and art‑institution leaders to meet and address what she described as systemic exclusion of an Aboriginal‑led organisation that she helped build.



The scandal erupted in 2023 when a video released by The Australian appeared to show a non‑Indigenous assistant directing the creation of a work that depicted sacred Anangu law.

The footage sparked accusations that external, non‑Indigenous hands were being used to finish or even alter artworks that should be solely the product of Indigenous creators. The ensuing investigations, led by the National Gallery of Australia, the Indigenous Art Code and several state arts agencies, concluded with no adverse findings against APYACC.

Yet despite being cleared, the collective has been denied reinstatement to the Indigenous Art Code and has lost access to critical federal funding streams, including the Indigenous Visual Arts Industry Support fund administered by Creative Australia.



Ken’s letter highlighted how the fallout from the unfounded allegations continues to damage remote communities across the APY Lands.

She noted that APYACC artists are still being celebrated through prestigious platforms such as the Archibald and Wynne Prizes, the National Gallery of Australia’s exhibition program, the Biennale of Sydney and the Adelaide Biennial, while the organisation itself is barred from the same funding and exhibition opportunities. The collective was recently excluded from the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair, a venue it had previously attended, and must now undergo a separate, onerous application process for the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Arts Awards.

Ken argued that these extra hurdles amount to a de‑facto punishment that undermines the economic stability of artists, jeopardises jobs in remote centres, and threatens the future of Aboriginal‑owned art enterprises.



The letter also called attention to the broader implications for the Indigenous Art Code, which was created to protect the cultural integrity and economic rights of Aboriginal artists. Ken questioned whether the code is fulfilling its mandate when an organisation cleared of wrongdoing remains excluded from its protections.

She urged Arts Minister Tony Burke, AGNSW director Maud Page and other visual‑art leaders to convene a meeting to resolve the impasse and restore equitable treatment for APYACC and its members. In her closing remarks, Ken emphasized that the issue extends beyond a single collective; it is about the right of Aboriginal artists and Aboriginal‑run institutions to thrive on their own terms, without being sidelined by a system that purports to safeguard them.

The letter underscores the tension between public acclaim for individual Indigenous artists and the systemic barriers that continue to hinder collective Aboriginal cultural enterprises





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