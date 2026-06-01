Elderly driver charged with high range drink driving after reckless crash and property damage in Greenacre

A seventy year old man was arrested after crashing a Toyota Starlet into a parked car and a real estate office, then driving erratically on a footpath while heavily intoxicated, leading to a high range drink driving charge.

An elderly resident of the suburb of Greenacre faced serious legal consequences after a chaotic incident late on Sunday night that saw him driving a small Toyota Starlet in a dangerously erratic manner.

The episode began just before nine thirty in the evening when the driver, later identified as a seventy‑year‑old man, collided with a stationary vehicle parked on Waterloo Road. The impact set off a chain of reckless actions that would soon involve several other motorists, a real estate office, and pedestrians attempting to evade a vehicle that appeared to have lost all control.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud crash followed by the sound of the engine revving as the driver backed up the car at a high speed. The vehicle then struck the storefront of a local real estate agency known as PACE, causing extensive damage to windows and the front display. After smashing through the shop front, the driver apparently reversed again, this time ploughing through a line of shrubs before attempting to navigate a narrow footpath that bordered the road.

A pedestrian who was walking near the scene described the moment as terrifying, recalling how he had to sprint away from the advancing vehicle to avoid being hit. He recounted seeing the car barrel down the road, then spin around and drive back toward the same area, narrowly missing his family who were crossing at a nearby pedestrian crossing.

The driver's erratic behavior continued as he attempted to reverse into a fence, prompting another onlooker to rush forward in an effort to open the car door and bring the situation under control. The witness was unable to stop the vehicle before it backed up once more, causing further damage to the fence and leaving the scene in disarray.

Local residents were left shocked by the sheer recklessness displayed, with some expressing surprise that no fatalities occurred despite the high probability of severe injury. The police were alerted promptly after the first crash, and officers arrived at the scene within minutes. The elderly driver was detained at the nearby Revesby Police Station, where a breathalyser test recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.151, a level more than three times the statutory limit for drivers.

He was subsequently charged with high‑range drink driving, an offence that carries significant penalties under current road safety legislation. After being processed, the man was released on bail the following day, a decision that sparked further discussion among community members about the adequacy of bail conditions for individuals accused of endangering public safety while under the influence.

In the days following the incident, the driver returned to the location to retrieve personal items that had been left in the damaged vehicle, an action that added to the frustration of local business owners and residents who were already dealing with the aftermath of the property damage. The real estate agency, which sustained broken glass and structural harm to its storefront, is now assessing repair costs and reviewing security measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Police investigators continue to gather statements from eyewitnesses and examine dash‑cam footage that captured the vehicle's erratic movements, with the aim of building a comprehensive case for prosecution. The incident has prompted local authorities to reaffirm their commitment to stringent enforcement of drink‑driving laws and to consider additional community safety initiatives aimed at deterring dangerous driving behaviour, especially in residential areas where vulnerable pedestrians, including children and the elderly, are present.

The case remains under active investigation, and a court hearing is scheduled for later in the year to determine the appropriate sentencing if the driver is found guilty of the charges laid against him





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