Elderly Man Charged with Murder After 14 Years in Case of Missing Fraudster

A 72-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Brendan Breen, who disappeared from Melbourne in 2012. The case, initially treated as a missing person investigation, has been reopened with the belief that foul play was involved. The victim had a history of fraud and used multiple aliases.

A 72-year-old man has been charged with murder following the disappearance of Brendan Breen, a man last seen in Melbourne 14 years ago. Brian James Hall appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday, facing one count of murder related to the presumed death of Brendan Breen, aged 55 at the time of his disappearance.

Breen, the brother of former St Kilda football legend Barry Breen, was last sighted at the Hilton Hotel in South Wharf on April 12, 2012. His former spouse reported him missing on May 9th after he abruptly cancelled a dinner date via text message and subsequently became unreachable. Initial investigations suggested Breen may have voluntarily disappeared, a theory maintained for many years.

However, a recent and thorough review of the case prompted detectives to reassess the circumstances, leading them to suspect foul play. The arrest of Hall, a resident of Colac, west of Geelong, marks a significant development in the long-running investigation. He was taken into custody on Friday morning and presented before the court later that day. The court proceedings were brief, with Hall remanded in custody and scheduled to reappear via video link on July 17th for a committal mention.

This development follows an earlier line of inquiry in March, where a 42-year-old man from Brisbane was arrested and subsequently released without charge. The police investigation has been extensive, spanning over a decade and involving numerous interviews with Breen’s acquaintances and associates. Detective Inspector Dave Dunstan highlighted the concerning aspects of the case, particularly the complete lack of any trace of Breen over the extended period.

He emphasized that Breen had connections to individuals known to law enforcement and that these connections remain a key focus of the ongoing investigation. The case is complicated by Breen’s past, as he had a history with the police and had previously served time in prison for fraud offences. He also operated under several aliases, including Brendan Green, Brian Greer, and Brendan Lacombe, adding to the challenges faced by investigators.

The emotional toll of Breen’s disappearance on his family has been profound. His twin sister, Fiona, publicly appealed for information in February, expressing the family’s enduring hope for answers. The pain was further compounded by Breen’s absence from significant family events, including his daughter’s wedding shortly after his disappearance and her funeral in 2018. Investigators have confirmed that Breen’s bank accounts and phone have remained inactive since his disappearance, and there have been no credible sightings reported.

The fact that he vanished without a trace, leaving no digital footprint or financial activity, has fueled suspicions of foul play. The legacy of Barry Breen, a celebrated figure in Australian Rules Football, adds another layer to the story, drawing public attention to the case. Barry Breen played 300 games for St Kilda, becoming a beloved icon of the club and the sport.

The investigation continues, with police determined to uncover the truth behind Brendan Breen’s disappearance and bring those responsible to justice. The renewed focus on the case offers a glimmer of hope to the family after years of uncertainty and grief, and the upcoming court appearance of Brian James Hall is expected to provide further clarity as the investigation progresses. The police are still appealing for anyone with information regarding Brendan Breen’s disappearance to come forward





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Murder Missing Person Fraud Melbourne Investigation Arrest

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Today’s News Headlines: New South Wales Treasury staffer charged over alleged breachSubscribe to Sky News to get unrestricted digital access, Apps for iPad and Android and much more...

Read more »

Ninja Attacker Jailed for Assault on Elderly CoupleA man in Perth, Australia, has been sentenced to three years in prison for a violent attack on an elderly couple on New Year's Eve. The attacker, dressed as a ninja and armed with weapons, assaulted the grandmother while she was walking her dogs and then attempted to enter their home before being subdued by the husband.

Read more »

Tourist charged after damaging Florence’s Neptune fountain in prankA tourist faces charges after climbing Florence’s Neptune fountain as a pre-wedding prank, causing around €5,000 of damage. The incident highlights a recurring issue of tourists damaging historical monuments in the city for social media challenges or dares.

Read more »

Federal agent charged with assault and criminal mischief in ColoradoNicholas Rice was captured on video grabbing a woman by the hair, placing her in a chokehold and shoving her to the ground

Read more »

Former Secretary Charged with Fraud Against Philanthropist Judith NeilsonAnnalouise Spence, former private secretary to billionaire Judith Neilson, has been charged with 68 counts of fraud after allegedly making over $1 million in unauthorized purchases using a company credit card. The purchases included luxury items like clothing, artwork, and jewellery. Police investigations began in November last year following the detection of fraudulent expense claims.

Read more »

‘Boots filled with blood’: How elderly farmer’s life changed in a secondClive Weier’s neighbour and son stepped up to save his life following a freak accident.

Read more »