Electric Vehicle Tax Break to Be Scaled Back in Budget Savings Push

The Australian government will phase out a generous tax break for high-end electric vehicles from April 2027, saving $1.7 billion over five years. The move is a response to cost blowouts and economic pressures, including the global oil shock.

The Australia n government is set to scale back a tax break for high-end electric vehicles starting next year, a move designed to curb cost overruns and save $1.7 billion over the next five years.

This adjustment comes ahead of the release of a crucial budget next week and will impact buyers utilizing novated leases, potentially adding thousands to the cost of their vehicles. The current fringe benefits tax (FBT) waiver, which applies to electric vehicles purchased for under $91,387 through a novated lease arrangement, will undergo a phased reduction. Beginning in April 2027, the full tax discount will be limited to electric vehicles priced at $75,000 or less.

This recalibration is a direct response to the policy’s unexpectedly high cost, driven by increased uptake among high-income earners and the availability of more affordable electric vehicle options. The decision also reflects the broader economic pressures stemming from the recent global oil shock triggered by geopolitical instability, specifically the US-Israeli conflict involving Iran, which has contributed to domestic inflation. The initial intent of the electric vehicle tax break was to incentivize consumers to transition away from petrol-powered cars.

However, the program’s cost has escalated significantly, jumping from an initial projection of $1.9 billion to $5.1 billion between 2022-23 and 2026-27, with forecasts indicating further increases to $2.8 billion in the 2028-29 financial year. Energy Minister Chris Bowen explained that the increased availability of electric vehicles priced under $40,000 – a significant increase from just four years ago when no such options existed – allows for a more targeted approach to the tax exemption.

He emphasized that the phased implementation will provide Australians with sufficient time to plan their purchases. Specifically, from April 2027, vehicles falling between the $75,000 and $91,387 luxury car threshold will qualify for a 25 percent discount on their FBT. Subsequently, in April 2029, the exemption will be standardized at a permanent 25 percent discount for all electric vehicles below the luxury car tax threshold.

The government anticipates that these changes will not only save money but also encourage manufacturers to prioritize the development and availability of more affordable electric vehicle models within the Australian market. The decision to modify the tax break follows internal discussions within the Labor government, with initial proposals to significantly reduce or even eliminate the concession being considered before the outbreak of the conflict in Iran.

Prior to the geopolitical tensions, a budget review panel led by Treasurer Jim Chalmers had identified the tax concession as an area for substantial savings, noting its cost had ballooned to 15 times its original estimate. However, the subsequent oil shock and rising fuel prices prompted Energy Minister Bowen and others to advocate for maintaining the measure, recognizing its potential to accelerate electric vehicle adoption.

Despite the budgetary pressures, the government has decided against completely scrapping the tax break, acknowledging the broader public and social benefits associated with electric vehicles. Furthermore, plans for a road user charge specifically targeting electric vehicle drivers – intended to contribute to road maintenance funding – have been shelved and will not be included in the upcoming budget. This indicates a continued commitment to supporting the transition to electric vehicles, albeit with a more fiscally responsible approach.

The government hopes this recalibrated policy will strike a balance between encouraging sustainable transportation and managing the national budget effectively





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