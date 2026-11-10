Eleven Unknown Australian Soldiers from World War One Formally Identified

Eleven Australian soldiers killed in France and Belgium have been formally identified, giving families long awaited answers after more than a century.

Eleven Australian soldiers who died in France and Belgium during World War One have now been formally identified, more than a century after their deaths. Their remains were recovered during excavations of battle sites and unmarked graves, and their identities had remained unresolved until now. The men died during a conflict that lasted four years, from 1914 to 1918, and the identifications were announced by the Australian government on Remembrance Day.

Acting prime minister Richard Marles and Minister for Veterans' Affairs Matt Keogh both marked the announcement. The identifications were made by UWC-A, and the soldiers will now be commemorated by name for the first time in more than a century.

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How the Eleven Australian Soldiers Were Identified

The eleven soldiers were identified through work across several specialist fields. Keogh credited military historians, archaeologists, researchers, forensic specialists and family members for making the identifications possible.

Marles said the men died at Fromelles, the Somme, Bullecourt, Menin Road, Passchendaele, Amiens and during the Advance to the Hindenburg Line. He said they served in infantry battalions, machine-gun units and field ambulance formations, and that each made the ultimate sacrifice in service to Australia.

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The soldiers were previously known only as unknown Australian soldiers. Keogh said their identification would provide long awaited answers for families who had experienced generations of uncertainty.

Four Field Ambulance Men Killed at Bullecourt

Four of the identified soldiers served with the 2nd Australian Field Ambulance AIF and were all killed in action on May 5, 1917, during the Second Battle of Bullecourt. The four men were killed when an artillery shell struck a Regimental Aid Post established in a railway cutting.

All four men were recovered by UWC-A during an archaeological excavation at Riencourt-lès-Cagnicourt, France, in April 2025. Their recovery and identification completed the process of giving them names after more than a century.

Named Soldiers and Their Burial Places

The government released the names and home towns of the eleven men. The list includes Corporal Harry Maitland Whiteoak of Preston, Victoria, and Lance Corporal Alexander Joseph Jack of Brunswick, Victoria.

Private Roy Hawkins of the 3rd Battalion AIF, from Armidale, New South Wales, was killed in action on August 9, 1918, and was buried at Heath Cemetery, Harbonnières, France. Sergeant Charles Henry Nicholls of the 46th Battalion AIF, from Ballarat, Victoria, was killed in action on August 30, 1916, and was buried at Serre Road Cemetery No. 2 in France.

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Lieutenant Howard Victor Morey of the 58th Battalion AIF, from Lilydale, Victoria, was killed in action on September 2, 1918, and was buried at Assevillers New British Cemetery, France. Lieutenant John Maher Lyons MC, MM, MSM of the 17th Battalion AIF, from Randwick, New South Wales, was killed in action on October 9, 1917, and was buried at Tyne Cot Cemetery, Belgium.

Lieutenant Andrew Anderson of the 7th Australian Machine Gun Company AIF, from Bundaberg, Queensland, was killed in action on September 20, 1917, and was buried at Hooge Crater Cemetery, Belgium. Second Lieutenant James Albert McMichael of the 37th Battalion AIF, from Melbourne, Victoria, was killed in action on October 12, 1917, and was buried at Poelcapelle British Cemetery, Belgium.

Private Thomas Easton of the 30th Battalion AIF, from Adamstown, New South Wales, was killed in action during the Battle of Fromelles on July 19 or July 20, 1916. He was buried at Fromelles (Pheasant Wood) Military Cemetery, France.

What the Identifications Mean for Families

The identifications mean that families of these eleven soldiers now have names to attach to men who had been without formal recognition for generations. Each soldier will be commemorated by name, a step the government described as the ultimate expression of its commitment to this ongoing work.

Keogh closed his statement with the phrase 'Lest we forget', tying the announcement to the national remembrance marked on that day.