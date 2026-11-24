New documentary You Can See Everything explores Elizabeth Holmes's mindset post-conviction, examining her eye contact, denial of guilt, and the psychological mechanics of her historic Theranos fraud.

Convicted tech fraudster Elizabeth Holmes's eyes fill with tears during a pivotal moment in the documentary You Can See Everything. The film investigates the inscrutable Theranos founder, portraying her as a world-class liar who may just be completely unreadable. Holmes does not believe that she has ever told a lie and maintains that she knows she has not committed any crime. While speaking to her interviewer, she gazes with enormous, blue, vacant, unsettling, unblinking eyes that never break contact with the subject.

Documentary Access and Domestic Reality

You Can See Everything is a collaboration between Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. At her invitation, the cameras follow Holmes and her husband, Billy Evans, at their home in San Diego. This filming occurs in the weeks leading up to her surrender to custody at federal prison. Holmes is the disgraced tech ex-billionaire whose startup Theranos claimed the ability to run hundreds of comprehensive blood tests from a single pinprick of blood. This false claim posed significant risks to patients and investors alike, ultimately leading to her conviction.

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The film promises what it says: you can see everything because the couple has nothing to hide. Unprecedented access is given to their lives as the cameras stay in the room constantly. Viewers see them discussing plans for a Theranos 2.0. They also see Billy's penis in the shower and Elizabeth, or Liz, breastfeeding. The cameras capture mundane domestic details, such as Liz not whisking eggs vigorously enough for Billy's liking. This transparency is intended to prove that Holmes is innocent.

Psychological Impact of Theranos Deception

The question remains why Holmes's story continues to draw public attention 11 years on from Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyro's exposé. Fraudsters fascinate audiences for reasons comparable to Anna Delvey posing as a wealthy German heiress or Bernie Madoff's decades-long Ponzi scheme known as the Monster of Wall Street. Beyond the thrill and dreadful amazement, there is another pull: the question of whether one could detect a fraudster. If reality is broken down and blurred right in front of you, would you have the mental fortitude to withstand such an orchestrated illusion in real time?

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While watching the film, audiences ask whether Holmes is manipulating us or being manipulated herself. The answer may lie somewhere in between. Did she genuinely believe in Theranos, or did she know all along that it was bunk? Is she really just that good at deceiving people? You Can See Everything asks whether you can ever know where someone's performance begins and ends. The cameras go in to find this truth, but the documentary is forced to rely on the techniques of fiction due to recording limits.

Performance and Reenactment Elements

Performance, reenactment, and selective disclosures are used because a documentary premised on observation cannot capture everything. After Holmes is shown being sent to prison, the actor Amanda Seyfried enters the frame. Seyfried's portrayal of Holmes in the 2022 series The Dropout earned her an Emmy. She literally walks into Holmes's home and makes porridge on her stove in a reenactment. This blurs the line between the real subject and her fictional representation.

An unsettled dispute surrounds a New York Times interview in which Holmes is quoted as saying, They're not playing me. They're playing a character I created. Holmes claims she said a character created. In the documentary, she seems to have dropped certain memorable elements of her previous public persona. The baritone voice, the Steve Jobs-apeing turtlenecks, and the private headbanging to hip-hop music are absent. The home Holmes invites the film-makers into is so devoid of character or lived-inness that it may as well be a film set.

Eye Contact and Deception Myths

If Elizabeth Holmes is a performance, the audience must ask who or what they are watching in You Can See Everything. This is why we are so fascinated by Holmes's eyes. The film-makers know this, as a single eye is the centrepiece of the film's poster. Even while overwhelmed by the scale of Holmes's deception, it is her piercing eyes that Seyfried is most invested in imitating. Pop-psychology myths have long abounded that eyes are a reliable indicator of whether or not a person is lying to you. Liars avoid eye contact, say some, or do they maintain intense eye contact as overcompensation?

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Others say they look in one direction or another. Body-language experts have weighed in on theory, yet we stubbornly cling on to these myths. If we want to know if a child is lying to us, we ask them to repeat the statement while looking us in the eyes. You Can See Everything tells us nothing about Elizabeth Holmes definitively. It leaves the audience with the uncomfortable realization that visual observation alone cannot uncover the truth behind the fraud.