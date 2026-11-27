A24 documentary You Can See Everything examines Elizabeth Holmes' rise and fall, detailing the Theranos fraud, her 11-year prison sentence, and her life after conviction.

The upcoming documentary You Can See Everything provides an in-depth examination of Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of biotechnology firm Theranos. The film chronicles her journey from a Stanford University dropout to a self-made billionaire, and ultimately to a convicted fraudster serving a significant federal prison sentence.

Produced by A24, the project investigates the collapse of a Silicon Valley startup once valued at $9 billion. The narrative traces the company's dramatic rise and subsequent fall, highlighting the regulatory investigations and investor doubts that led to its shutdown in 2018.

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Core Details Of Theranos Fraud Mechanism

Elizabeth Holmes launched Theranos in 2003 at the age of 19 after leaving Stanford University. She claimed her invention, a device named the Edison, could perform hundreds of blood tests using only a few drops of blood from a finger prick. She described this technology as the most important thing humanity has ever built.

At age 30, Forbes magazine named Holmes the world's youngest self-made female billionaire. Her portrait, wearing a black polo neck and holding a small vial of blood, became a major cultural moment. She attracted wealthy investors including the Walton family, Rupert Murdoch, and Larry Ellison.

Theranos partnered with major retailers such as Walgreens to expand access to its testing services. However, the technology failed to meet its extraordinary promises. Investigations revealed the company relied on conventional blood-testing machines for many tests while misleading investors about its capabilities.

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Patients received misleading and sometimes dangerous results due to these technological failures. The gap between Holmes's promises and the reality of the technology became the central focus of the legal proceedings against her.

Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty in January 2022 of four counts of fraud relating to investors. The charges included one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of wire fraud. A jury failed to reach a verdict on three further investor-related charges.

She was acquitted of four charges relating to patient harm. A significant part of her defense centered on her relationship with Ramesh Sunny Balwani, Theranos's former president and chief operating officer. Balwani was also her romantic partner for more than a decade.

Holmes alleged that Balwani had been emotionally, psychologically, and sexually abusive. She claimed he exerted considerable control over her life and the company. Her lawyers argued this relationship was relevant to whether she had knowingly intended to defraud investors.

Balwani denied all allegations of abuse. He was convicted of all 12 fraud charges in a separate trial and sentenced to 12 years and 11 months in prison. Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison in November 2022.

Real World Impact And Personal Consequences

Elizabeth Holmes began serving her prison sentence in April 2023. Her personal life continued to evolve amidst the legal fallout. Billy Evans, her partner and father of their two children, is from a wealthy San Diego hotel-owning family.

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Billy Evans graduated from MIT with a degree in economics in 2015. He comes from a family whose grandparents founded the Evans Hotels group. He and Holmes met at a party in San Francisco in 2017 after Theranos had begun to unravel.

Holmes gave birth to their son shortly before her trial began in 2021. She was pregnant with their second child when she was sentenced in November 2022, giving birth in February 2023, just months before reporting to prison.

You Can See Everything was made in secret over several years. The film is directed by Drew Fielder, known for Nathan for You and The Rehearsal. Max Oppenheim, who directed Some Kind of Heaven, also contributes to the production.

Production Context And Cultural Legacy

Drew Fielder built a cult following with his TV series Nathan for You. He later created HBO's The Rehearsal, which staged elaborate simulations. His previous work explores the blurred line between reality and fiction.

Max Oppenheim is best known for directing Primetime, a drama starring Robert Pattinson. He previously directed documentaries including Spermworld, which explores the world of sperm donation. Their combined approach shapes the documentary's tone.

The story has been previously dramatized in the Hulu miniseries The Dropout in 2022. Amanda Seyfried starred as Holmes and won an Emmy for her performance. The series was based on an ABC News investigative podcast presented by Rebecca Jarvis.

The new documentary offers a different perspective on the same events. It focuses on the human elements behind the corporate collapse. Viewers can expect a detailed look at the lives of Holmes and those closely associated with her.