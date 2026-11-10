Melbourne art collector Elizabeth Laverty dies aged 88

Elizabeth Laverty, the Melbourne philanthropist who built one of Australia's largest collections of contemporary art with her late husband Colin, has died aged 88. A celebration of her life was held in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Laverty, the Melbourne philanthropist and art collector who built one of the country's largest and most diverse collections of contemporary Australian art, died in September aged 88.

Her life was celebrated in a service in Melbourne on Tuesday. With her late husband Dr Colin Laverty, she amassed an extraordinary collection and gave generously to public institutions. The couple shared a deep and abiding love of art, visiting galleries, meeting artists and, from the late 1980s, travelling to Indigenous art centres around the country. Not many people grow up with a Frederick McCubbin on the wall, let alone more than one, but a young Elizabeth Laverty did.

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That exposure, thanks to her grandfather's interest in painting, imbued a lifelong love of art and led to her passion for collecting and supporting artists. Wesley Enoch, chair of the Australia Council, was among those paying tribute. The two became friends after meeting when he was freshly appointed director of the Sydney Festival. Enoch said the room seemed already alive with the things Liz loved.

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He said Liz did not merely collect art or attend the world of art. She made a world around it. She understood that art was never just a thing on a wall. It was a way of gathering people, of paying attention, of making conversation more interesting and life more expansive.

About five years ago, Enoch said, the two began to speak twice a day. Those calls were not grand occasions, and that is why they meant so much. Friendship is often made not in big declarations but in the ordinary repetition of care. He said the calls made a kind of shared geography between them wherever Liz was.

Elizabeth Laverty Life Story

It was the thing they did to connect, and they were in each other's daily life. Portraits of Elizabeth, also known as Liz and Lizzie, by Richard Lewer were finalists in the Archibald Prize four times. Her husband, Dr Colin Laverty OAM, a pathologist by profession, died in 2013. He was best known for his research into the human papillomavirus, which led to the development of vaccines for cervical cancer.

Elizabeth remembered the excitement of buying their first painting together, a much-treasured Tony Tuckson, in 1984 for about $7000. Part of the Laverty collection was sold in 2013, an impressive 266 works then valued at $4 million to $6 million. Works by Peter Booth, Emily Kngwarreye, Ken Whisson, William Robinson, Rosalie Gascoigne, Richard Larter, Louise Hearman, Robert Klippel and Boxer Milner Tjampitjin were featured in that sale.

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Elizabeth told the Australian Financial Review in 2012 that they loved all their paintings and collected from the heart. She said there was just so much work and so much of it in storage, with some things not going up on the walls for years. She said it was time to set them free. The Laverty Collection was one of the largest and most diverse collections of contemporary Australian art.

Art Collection and Charity

As well as lifting the profile of contemporary Aboriginal art, the couple raised money for kidney dialysis for Kintore, known as Walungurru in Pintupi language, in the Western Desert. They also supported the Swimming Pool Appeal project that funded pools in Kintore and at Maningrida in Arnhem Land. They were early supporters of the Australian pavilion at the Venice Biennale and encouraged support for the event among other collectors.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Jane Kleimeyer, and her stepchildren Georgina Laverty-Bill and Sam Laverty.