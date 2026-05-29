Elizabeth Strout and Amanda Lohrey Explore the Human Condition in New Novels

Elizabeth Strout's The Things We Never Say and Amanda Lohrey's Capture are two new novels that offer thought-provoking explorations of the human condition. Strout's novel follows the life of schoolteacher Artie Dam, who is struggling with loneliness, while Lohrey's novel delves into the world of people who claim to have been abducted by aliens, raising questions about the nature of reality and our understanding of the world.

American novelist Elizabeth Strout introduces a new cast of characters in her latest novel, The Things We Never Say , after years of creating worlds and series of novels around her characters Olive Kitteridge and Lucy Barton.

The novel follows schoolteacher Artie Dam, who is secretly and quietly aching with loneliness, and his life is turned upside down as politics and secrets intervene in the lead up to the 2024 American election. Meanwhile, in Amanda Lohrey's novel Capture, a psychiatrist named James Mather is tasked with studying people who claim to have been abducted by aliens, and as he delves deeper into the world of these individuals, he begins to question his own rational thinking and the nature of reality.

Both novels offer thought-provoking explorations of the human condition, delving into themes of loneliness, doubt, and the complexities of modern life





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Elizabeth Strout Amanda Lohrey The Things We Never Say Capture Literary Fiction

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Australian Author Amanda Lohrey's New Novel Explores Alien AbductionsAmanda Lohrey's novel Capture is a fable that delves into the lives of people who claim to have been abducted by aliens, raising questions about the nature of reality and the human experience.

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