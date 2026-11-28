Greens leader Ellen Sandell preferenced the Animal Justice Party third at Kensington Primary School despite her how-to-vote card directing voters to put independent Yusuf Mohamed in that spot. Her ballot also placed Labor's Davydd Griffiths fourth, one spot higher than her card advised.

Victorian Greens leader Ellen Sandell voted against her own how-to-vote card at the polling booth this morning. While posing for photos with her son, Gabriel, at Kensington Primary School, Sandell displayed her ballot paper, written side out, to the waiting media for about 10 seconds.

In an image captured by our photographer, Sandell had preferenced the Animal Justice Party's Naomi Jones third. Her how-to-vote cards had instructed voters to place independent Yusuf Mohamed in that position. The ballot she cast on Saturday also had Labor's Davydd Griffiths in fourth, while her how-to-vote card had him further down the ticket at fifth.

Also read Victorian Election Shift: Greens Gaining While One Nation Struggles

Electoral officials clarify voting secrecy rules

A VEC spokesperson said: Though the Electoral Act prohibits a person from breaching the secrecy of another person's vote by disclosing how they voted, it does not prohibit a voter from photographing or sharing their own completed ballot paper. News outlets may publish photos of a candidate posing with their completed ballot papers provided the candidate is aware or has consented to the photograph being taken.

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More Victorian seats will probably be decided by preferences than ever, with the collapse of primary support for the major parties and One Nation's reshaping of the political landscape setting up three-way contests in battleground seats. In three-cornered contests between Labor, the Liberals and One Nation, the candidate who finishes third and has their preferences distributed will be critical in crowning the winner.

There's going to be a lot more seats where there's three candidates in contention ... and that makes it more likely that preferences will matter, the former ABC analyst said. Before she voted, Sandell, who lives locally and whose children attend the school, was happy to wait her turn, chatting with other voters as the line moved. Speaking from the queue, Sandell said she had spent last night baking a lemon loaf for the school's election-day baked goods stall.

Greens leader targets additional seat gains

I love election day. I think it's such positive vibes, she said. Sandell said she expected this election to be unlike any the state had seen before, pointing to the Greens' ambitions to retain their existing seats and make further gains. When I took over the leadership, we set goals to retain our seats, which is never easy, and to win two more, she said.

The polls have us potentially being competitive in more seats than that, and seats that have been held by Labor for 99 years.