Ellena Savage's The Ruiners: A Playful, Surreal Take on Great Expectations in a Dying World

Ellena Savage's debut novel, The Ruiners, reimagines themes from Charles Dickens's Great Expectations through a contemporary, surreal lens. The story follows Pip, a directionless young woman who inherits money and pursues love and renovation on a Greek island amid environmental decay. With three narrators and dark humor, the book critiques modern societal failures while exploring the messy pursuit of love and meaning.

In her sharp and intellectual debut novel , The Ruiners , Ellena Savage probes the awkward realities of white privilege , social mobility , and a lack of ancestral connection.

The novel follows 29-year-old Pip, who drifts aimlessly through her life, feeling smart, funny, and vaguely unhappy. Her world shifts when her estranged father dies, leaving her an inheritance of $50,000, and she falls recklessly in love with Sasha, a brooding young writer. Pip quits her job, marries Sasha, and together they spend the entire inheritance on a rotting house on the remote, fictional Greek island of Fokos.

In the background, a trash volcano burns relentlessly and waste pirates fight to offload illegal garbage onto the shores, yet the move does little to improve their circumstances or resolve their unhappiness. Savage's novel is in direct, playful conversation with one of its inspirations, Charles Dickens's Great Expectations. The references are both overt-the opening section shares the same title, the protagonists share a name-and subtle, such as a canine cameo of Magwitch toward the end.

Like Dickens's Pip, Savage's protagonist becomes an orphan with only minimal connection to her father and mourns the loss of her 'Mummy', a deliberate nod to the original. In both novels, an unexpected inheritance offers a chance for reinvention, and both Pips desperately seek love from someone perhaps incapable of such feelings. But where Dickens uses his Pip to reveal the economic and emotional cost of keeping up appearances, Savage delights in the ruins.

The novel is incredibly playful, grounded in dry humour, and can be read as hilarious, tragic, or overly serious depending on the reader's perspective. The red lobster on the cover, a reference to Salvador Dalí's surrealist art, signals the book's strange and tragically funny ending. The story is narrated by three characters-Pip, Sasha, and Viv, Pip's oldest friend-who are painfully earnest, at an age of uncertainty where socialist politics that once ignited their passions have started to drain them.

Despite years of working toward uncertain, unfulfilled goals, they cling to the possibility of love and meaning. Through these young, brilliant, tortured narrators, Savage critiques contemporary societal failures: economic collapse, the global waste crisis, extreme greed, housing and environmental crises, and even the form of the novel itself. Yet her high-level intellect is softened by a resolute belief in love and art not as grand pursuits but as messy, legitimate human experiences.

The narrators chase love, evolution, or a good story, their perspectives shifting constantly as they question their goals and each other. While none of the three is upwardly mobile, they are not static; Viv observes Pip in an unexpectedly tender moment with Sasha, realizing how much she has changed, and Sasha reveals vulnerability when sharing childhood experiences of bullying and exclusion, adding depth to his aloof demeanor.

The Ruiners thus weaves a contemporary surrealist take on classic themes, exploring how individuals navigate a crumbling world while seeking connection and meaning





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Ellena Savage The Ruiners Great Expectations Charles Dickens Debut Novel Surrealism Social Critique Inheritance Greek Island Environmental Crisis White Privilege Social Mobility Love Art Dry Humor Three Narrators

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