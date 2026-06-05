Ellenbrook Hoon Driver Smashed Letterboxes and Ripped Up Lawns

A 19-year-old driver allegedly left a trail of destruction on a quiet suburban street in Ellenbrook before attending a police station armed with a hammer.

A hoon driver left a trail of destruction on a quiet suburban street in Ellenbrook before allegedly attending a police station armed with a hammer.

The driver, who has been identified as a 19-year-old, allegedly smashed letterboxes and ripped up lawns on Granesse Drive. Vision of the incident shows the driver hurtling down the street and crashing into a tree just after 9pm on Thursday. The rampage only revs up as the driver continues to do burnouts, which pops a tyre and causes sparks to fly. A resident who witnessed the incident described the scene as 'horrible', with burnt rubber smell lingering in the air.

The driver's actions were not limited to Ellenbrook, as a police pursuit was unfolding in Aveley at the same time. The 19-year-old allegedly fled on foot before being arrested by police. The driver was free to go but allegedly returned to Ellenbrook police station armed with a hammer at around 2.40am on Friday. The incident has raised concerns about hooning and reckless driving in the area





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ellenbrook Hoon Driver Police Pursuit Aveley Reckless Driving

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Reckless policy’: NRMA and Coalition slam medicinal cannabis driving reform“A child injured or killed as a result of the actions of a drug driver does not get three chances,” opposition Kellie Sloane has declared.

Read more »

Rideshare driver arrested over alleged sexual assault of teen passengerA 17-year-old girl called police immediately after being dropped off at work, leading to the arrest of her DiDi driver.

Read more »

Macquarie Fields High School Closed Following Significant VandalismMacquarie Fields High School has been closed after officers reported significant vandalism, including smashed windows and damaged furniture and equipment. Students have been switched to remote learning while repairs are carried out.

Read more »

DiDi driver charged after alleged rape of 17yoA DiDi rideshare driver has been charged after allegedly stopping mid-ride and climbing in to the back seat to sexually assault a 17-year-old girl.

Read more »