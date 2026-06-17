Ellyse Perry's All-Round Mastery Powers Australia to T20 World Cup Semi-Final Berth

Ellyse Perry's devastating bowling spell and unbeaten 19 guided Australia to a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Women's T20 World Cup, virtually sealing a semi-final spot. In the concurrent men's series, Adam Zampa achieved a historic 150th T20 wicket as Australia beat Bangladesh by four wickets in the first T20.

Ellyse Perry made a highly impactful return to the bowling crease, leading Australia to a commanding nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the Women's T20 World Cup , effectively securing their place in the semi-finals.

After winning the toss and choosing to bowl on a green-tinged pitch at Leeds, the Australian bowlers dismantled Bangladesh's innings, restricting them to a meager 77 runs. Perry, who had not bowled in the tournament opener and had limited overs in recent matches, immediately made her presence felt by taking two wickets in her first five deliveries. She finished with impressive figures of 2 for 14 from three overs.

The entire Australian bowling unit, including captain Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, and Annabel Sutherland, kept the pressure constant, allowing Bangladesh only six boundaries and no sixes. The Tanzanian batting lineup collapsed to 5 for 27 early, before a brief recovery through a 32-run partnership between captain Nigar Sultana and Ritu Moni provided minimal respectability. In response, Australia chased down the target with ease, finishing on 1 for 78 with 63 balls to spare.

Georgia Voll top-scored with an unbeaten 45 from 32 balls, while Perry, named player of the match, hit the winning runs after contributing 19 not out, capping a magnificent all-round display. The only setback for Australia was the early dismissal of Beth Mooney, caught superbly by Ritu Moni. The team also faced two forced changes due to injury: Phoebe Litchfield failed a fitness test with a quad injury, and Ash Gardner was unavailable with a sprained ankle.

Perry expressed her delight at being able to contribute with both ball and bat, noting that bowling keeps her engaged in training. The win puts Australia in a near-unassailable position in their group.

Meanwhile, in the men's series between Australia and Bangladesh, Adam Zampa reached a significant milestone. The Australian leg-spinner became the first to claim 150 wickets in men's T20 internationals during the first T20 in Chattogram. Australia secured a four-wicket victory, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. After electing to bat, Bangladesh was bowled out for 131, with nine of their ten wickets falling to spin.

Debutant left-arm orthodox spinner Joel Davies was exceptional, taking 3 for 17, while Zampa recorded economical figures of 3 for 18. Another debutant, Nikhil Chaudhary, supported with 1 for 14 and took two impressive catches, including a diving effort to dismiss Soumya Sarkar. Davies made an immediate impact, removing wicketkeeper Parvez Hossain Emon with his second international delivery. Zampa's milestone wicket came when Shoriful Islam miscued a catch to Tim David.

Australia's chase was less smooth, as they lost early wickets including Josh Inglis and captain Mitch Marsh. A gritty 51-run stand between Cooper Connolly and David steadied the innings. Connolly, on his second T20 appearance, looked set for a maiden half-century before holing out to a catch by Shoriful off debutant bowler Abdul Gaffar Saqlain.

Wickets continued to fall with victory in sight, including David, Chaudhary, and Matt Renshaw, before Xavier Bartlett finally secured the win with a boundary off the first ball of the over





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ellyse Perry Australia Bangladesh T20 World Cup Women's Cricket Adam Zampa 150 T20 Wickets Headingley Leeds

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia v Bangladesh: Women’s T20 World Cup 2026Over-by-over report: Australia face Bangladesh at Headingley in their second Group 1 match. Join Megan Maurice for updates

Read more »

Ellyse Perry leads Australia to nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in T20 World CupEllyse Perry was named player of the match, taking 2-14 off three overs and scoring 19 not out as Australia defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets to remain unbeaten in Group A and all but secure a T20 World Cup semifinal berth. Bangladesh was restricted to 8-77 in their 20 overs, with Perry, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth and Annabel Sutherland sharing wickets. Georgia Voll top-scored for Australia with 45 not out.

Read more »

Perry makes ominous return with the ball in T20 World Cup trouncingEllyse Perry dominates with the ball as Australia waltzes home to victory over Bangladesh in the women's T20 World Cup.

Read more »

‘I love doing it’: Perry’s perfect display seals crushing T20 World Cup winEllyse Perry made an ominous return to the bowling crease as Australia all but sealed a T20 World Cup semi-final berth, while Adam Zampa created history in the men’s win over Bangladesh.

Read more »