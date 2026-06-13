Elon Musk Becomes First Trillionaire as SpaceX IPO Soars

Elon Musk becomes the first trillionaire after SpaceX IPO, highlighting extreme wealth inequality.

Elon Musk , the South African-born entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, has officially become the world's first trillionaire. This milestone was reached when shares of his rocket company SpaceX began trading on the public market at $150, marking a new era of ultra-affluence and intensifying debates about wealth inequality.

The stock closed at $161.11, a 20 percent increase from the initial public offering price of $135. Musk's net worth, which includes his holdings in SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink, and the Boring Company, now stands at approximately $1.2 trillion. At 54 years old, Musk had already held the title of the world's richest person since January 2021, when Tesla's stock surge pushed his wealth past $185 billion, surpassing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Over the subsequent five and a half years, his fortune has more than quintupled, fueled by the acquisition of Twitter (now X), the founding of an AI startup, and strategic mergers. Additionally, Musk has spent over $250 million to support Donald Trump's election campaign and has served as an advisor to the president. Musk's wealth accumulation has accelerated dramatically, doubling since October of last year, and cementing his influence over society, culture, and global politics.

Steven Durlauf, director of the Stone Centre for Research on Wealth Inequality and Mobility at the University of Chicago, commented that the fact is that wealth for some and wealth inequality is growing in dimensions that we have never seen before. To put Musk's fortune in perspective, when oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller was at his peak in 1937, his $1.4 billion net worth represented about 1.5 percent of US GDP.

Today, Musk's net worth is equivalent to more than 3 percent of US GDP. Such wealth is so extraordinary that meaningful comparisons are difficult. The median American household had a net worth of just under $200,000 in 2022, meaning Musk's wealth is 5 million times that of a typical family.

Even compared to the wealthy, Musk's fortune dwarfs others: the top 10 percent of households by income had an average net worth of $6.5 million in 2022, less than 0.001 percent of Musk's total. The world's second-richest person, Google co-founder Larry Page, is worth about $304 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Inequality is notoriously difficult to measure, but the explosion of wealth at the top is undeniable.

Data from French economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman shows that the net worth of the middle 40 percent of households, adjusted for inflation, has risen slightly more than 50 percent over the past decade. The top 1 percent have seen similar gains.

However, the richest 0.001 percent have seen their wealth roughly double in the same period. Beyond Musk, the ultra-wealthy have experienced significant increases in their fortunes. In 2016, a net worth of $100 billion would have placed someone at the top of the wealth rankings; today, it would rank them as the 20th richest person in the world.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont remarked that when he was a kid, they only talked about millionaires, and if this isnt an example of oligarchy, he doesnt know what is. Musks rapid accumulation of wealth is largely due to the appreciation of his nearly 50 percent stake in SpaceX, which is worth over $1 trillion. During its IPO, SpaceX sold more than 555 million shares, valuing the company at $1.77 trillion, up from a $400 billion private valuation last summer.

Additionally, SpaceX granted Musk pay packages totaling 1.3 billion shares starting in January, which he cannot sell until achieving certain operational milestones. Musk did not respond to a request for comment but has previously acknowledged the trillionaire milestone. In February, he replied to a post on X about possible trillionaire status, noting that he had created significant wealth for shareholders and held less than 0.1 percent of his net worth in cash.

In May, he responded to Peter Diamandis saying he would reach $10T or bust. Musk has also recently stated that money wont matter in the future because Tesla and SpaceX would develop robotics, AI, and rockets so powerful that no human would ever have to work again. In his utopian vision of amazing abundance, everyone would have universal high income. Supporters argue that Musk's net worth is justified by his impact, providing an example and incentive for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Peter Diamandis, head of the XPrize Foundation, said Tesla and SpaceX are raising the floor for humanity





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Elon Musk Trillionaire Spacex Wealth Inequality IPO

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