Elon Musk said he regretted spending about $700 million backing Republican midterm candidates and distanced himself from Donald Trump's America First movement, calling himself a political moderate while defending Jensen Huang and discussing Starlink and Ukraine.

Elon Musk said he regretted spending some $700 million backing Republican candidates in the US midterm elections, as he distanced himself from Donald Trump's America First movement and identified as a political moderate.

Musk Defends Nvidia Chief Jensen Huang

The world's richest man also doubled down on his defence of fellow tech titan Jensen Huang, who was recently forced to resign as chief executive of Nvidia. Musk argued it was like kicking Michael Jordan off your team while you are on a winning streak. Musk, described as the world's first trillionaire, spent at least $US474 million, or about $708 million, on the recent midterm elections.

Also read Family First disendorses election candidate over 'unacceptable' posts

Much of that money went to supporting Republican Ken Paxton for the US Senate seat in Texas. A blue tsunami delivered the Democrats nine additional seats in the powerful US Senate. That included Alaska, where Mary Peltola was declared the winner late on Tuesday night, US time. Musk told the summit he had spent so much money and not seen much for it.

Advertisement

He said it might have been much worse without that spending. He said it certainly shows that American elections are not just about money. If he could rewind the clock, he probably would have spent less money. Musk pushed back against the idea that he was a Trump-aligned conservative.

He is close to the president and has echoed many right-wing talking points, including vicious election commentary about Talarico and railing against immigration and the welfare state. He also referenced the Department of Government Efficiency. Musk said he thinks he is ideologically quite moderate and does not think he has any extreme political views. He said he is not MAGA and is not sure what MAGA means.

Musk and Starlink Role in Ukraine War

If it means blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, he said he certainly does not have that. Musk's vast power comes not only from his extreme wealth and position at the forefront of industry. It also comes from his control of technologies such as Starlink, a satellite communications system relied upon by Ukraine in its defence against Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Musk of slowing down the country's access to SpaceX's Starlink satellite service and to Starshield, the military version of the platform for government bodies. Musk claimed Zelensky was lying and that what the Ukrainian leader really wanted was to use Starlink, the commercial version, for offensive operations, which was not allowed. He said he ensured Starlink was in Ukraine ahead of the Russian invasion.

It was not able to be disabled upon the attack, and Russia would have won the war otherwise, he said. Does that sound like a pro-Russian action to you, Musk said. No, it does not. Obviously.

Advertisement

It is a retarded question. Musk said he had been pressed relentlessly to allow Ukraine to use the civilian Starlink for offensive drone strikes. That would put him in the position of authorising lethal attacks, which he called outrageous and not a cool thing to do. Musk said he had struggled with his role in the war, which has lasted for nearly five years and killed many people.

Musk Claims US Staged Ukraine Coup

Only a horrible human being would support a forever war with no change in the borders, he said. He added that people should have empathy for the deaths on both sides. There has been too much of this Ukraine good, Russia bad, anything done to the Russians is excusable, he said. That is an unkind thing and a horrible position to take.

Musk also alleged the US staged a coup to oust the democratically elected president of Ukraine. That appeared to reference the 2014 revolution. The claim is a Kremlin talking point, is highly contested and there is no evidence that the US orchestrated a coup. Many US officials openly backed the activists who led the revolution.

Michael Koziol is the North America correspondent for The Age and Sydney Morning Herald. He is a former Sydney editor, Sun-Herald deputy editor and a federal political reporter in Canberra.