Tesla is campaigning to save Australian chairwoman Robyn Denholm as ISS and Glass Lewis urge shareholders to vote her out over governance and pay concerns. The annual meeting is on December 3, and Denholm needs a majority of votes cast to be re-elected.

Tesla is fighting to save its Australian chairwoman Robyn Denholm as influential investor advisers urge shareholders to vote her out for championing huge pay packets for chief executive Elon Musk while delivering allegedly poor governance.

Denholm, whose net worth has grown to about $1 billion since she was plucked from relative obscurity as a Telstra executive to replace Musk, now faces a renewed push from Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis. Both firms advise large investors on how to vote at corporate meetings. They want to oust her from the Tesla board as it pursues a merger with Musk's other company, rocketry and satellite internet firm SpaceX.

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ISS and Glass Lewis urge Denholm oust

Denholm joined Tesla's board in 2014 and became head of it four years later. She is up for re-election for a three-year term, along with chief executive Elon Musk and former Tesla executive JB Straubel. In opposing Denholm, ISS and Glass Lewis both cited the board's lack of responsiveness to past shareholder votes in favour of moving to one-year director terms.

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Glass Lewis also cited concerning conduct related to pay practices, noted insufficient disclosure of board demographics and said Denholm has not addressed the lack of racial and gender diversity on the board. Denholm is the longest-tenured nominee of the nominating and corporate governance committee, according to Glass Lewis. The firm said she has not addressed the lack of racial and gender diversity on the board.

Tesla filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission show the electric vehicle maker is running paid ads on social media sites to spruik Denholm's accomplishments in the role. The ads feature the company's new cybercab self-driving taxis and humanoid robots making love heart signs.

Tesla ads praise Denholm leadership

"Thank you for showing up when it matters most," the ads read. They point to a website accusing the shareholder advisory firms of issuing recommendations that are "myopic, misguided and based on misconceptions".

"Through public pressure, complex litigation and rapid technological developments, Robyn has consistently done the right thing for Tesla shareholders," Tesla tells shareholders. "Under Robyn's leadership, Tesla has grown into one of the most valuable companies in the world, growing from approximately $60 billion to more than $1.5 trillion in market value. " The board claims there are other steps that need to happen before a binding vote on one-year terms. Denholm, Tesla's materials argue, has been highly responsive to shareholders.

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Tesla's annual meeting is scheduled for December 3. Denholm requires a majority of votes cast on the day to be re-elected. The Financial Times reported this week that Denholm has been appointed one of five financially "disinterested" directors to negotiate the company's potential merger with SpaceX. Musk has championed that merger, but cannot be officially involved in the negotiations.

SpaceX merger scrutiny and pay votes

If the merger goes through, it will be the largest ever. Proxy firms sometimes have sway over shareholders, especially large institutions that hold stock in passive funds. In recent years, ISS and Glass Lewis have been critical of notable Tesla proposals that have passed. Last year both firms urged shareholders to vote against Musk's pay package.

Tesla's board has been scrutinised in recent years because of members who have personal and business relationships with Musk. Denholm has said the amount of wealth she's gained from Tesla stock options has been "life changing" during legal challenges to one of Musk's pay packages. The Australian Financial Review put her net worth at more than $1 billion this year. Media scion James Murdoch is also on the Tesla board, but he is not up for re-election.