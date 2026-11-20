When Democrats take control of Congress in January, they will investigate Elon Musk's secret power, including Starlink and Starshield service disruptions to Ukraine, his satellite monopoly, and his role in DOGE and AI systems.

When Democrats take control of Congress on January 3, they will launch investigations into Elon Musk's secret power over US policy. Key inquiries will focus on his Starlink and Starshield satellite service disruptions to Ukraine and his broader influence.

The richest person on Earth has used his wealth to gain unprecedented, unaccountable, and secret power over US foreign and domestic policy. That is about to end. One of the most important inquiries Democrats will make is what Musk has been up to, what laws he has violated, and what actions should be taken to stop his mayhem. Starlink and Starshield satellite services to Ukraine have again been disrupted.

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Ukraine Drone Interception Disruptions

Ukraine was struggling to intercept Russian jet-powered drones because restrictions on the operating speed of Starshield terminals along the front line and in temporarily occupied territories are still there. The disruptions are helping Russia because Ukraine uses Starlink for battlefield communications, while Starshield is used for intercepting missiles and drones in Ukrainian airspace. Musk admitted ordering the October disruption. After Ukraine's drones hit Russian oil refineries, Musk posted on X, Zelensky has gone too far.

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Trump later asked Musk to resume full service to Ukraine. Why is Musk taking Russia's side? We do not know. But we do know that Musk's Starlink has become a de facto extension of the defence department.

We also know that Musk has an effective monopoly on satellites critical for American military and civilian uses. More than 11,175 Starlink satellites are now operational in space, about two-thirds of all working satellites now orbiting Earth. None of this justifies Musk taking charge of American foreign policy and deciding for himself to disrupt his Starlink and Starshield satellite service to Ukraine, thereby exposing Ukrainians to Russian attacks and helping Vladimir Putin gain an advantage in his war against Ukraine.

Breaking Up Musk Satellite Monopoly

No private individual, no matter how wealthy, should have the ability to direct American foreign policy on his own, or to help a nation that poses a major threat to US national security. America is not helpless to do anything about this. It can break up Musk's satellite monopoly. It can nationalise his Starlink and Starshield operations.

When I suggested this last month, Musk responded dismissively. At the very least, when Democrats take control of Congress from January 3, they must find out what Musk has been doing and why, and gather evidence for busting or nationalising his satellite monopoly. Democratic senators have already told Musk to preserve all records related to Starlink's and Starshield's disruptions of service to Ukraine.

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In a letter to Musk, Senators Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Chris Coons of Delaware, who is expected to become chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the next Congress, stated that: The October and November restrictions now raise the disturbing possibility that these vulnerabilities persist even within systems on which the US government relies, raising serious questions about the control SpaceX has over national security. They criticised Musk's opaque decision-making, asked him whether anyone outside of SpaceX has authorised the disruptions, and demanded SpaceX's records since September 1, including all communications related to Starlink and Starshield in Ukraine, and communications between Musk, SpaceX executives, and the White House and Pentagon.

Democrats Investigate Musk AI Systems

Democrats will also want to know about Musk's use of AI systems, including his Grok, and their potential impact on national security. Last month, Democratic Representatives Robert Garcia of California and Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who will lead congressional investigations starting in January, sent a preservation letter to the White House regarding official use of AI systems, including Grok. They warned the practice exposes the country to malign influence from unknown and unaccountable third parties.

In addition, Garcia and other Democratic lawmakers have warned Musk they will be investigating his secretive role in the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). They want to know whether Musk and DOGE exceeded executive authority, eliminated federal programs without congressional consent, disregarded transparency laws, and gained access to sensitive personal and financial data of millions of federal employees without authorisation.

Congress Exposes Musk Astronomical Greed

In a recent post about Nvidia, Musk defended Huang, writing that Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia and that without Jensen, at least some of those critical deals will be lost. This is part of a pattern of Musk using his platform to defend corporate allies. Lawyer up, Elon. The Congress of the United States is about to expose your astronomical greed and power, including your willingness to compromise the national security of the United States. You cannot hide. Their subpoenas can reach Mars.