Embracing the Ordinary: Finding Profound Joy in Everyday Life

This piece explores the often-overlooked richness and potential for mindfulness found in seemingly mundane daily activities. It challenges the societal and spiritual pursuit of exceptionalism, suggesting that true contentment lies in accepting and appreciating the 'ordinary' aspects of our lives, from answering emails to washing dishes.

We often find ourselves driven by a desire for ascent, a yearning for something beyond the mundane. This aspiration, while natural, can inadvertently lead us to devalue the very fabric of our daily existence. The book under discussion proposes a profound shift in perspective: what if we embraced the idea that the remainder of our lives might be entirely ordinary? Not unpleasant, but simply unremarkable.

My initial, and perhaps embarrassing, reaction to this thought is a blend of relief that it’s not destined to be awful, swiftly followed by a sense of defiant protest – a deep-seated belief that life is meant to unfold in extraordinary ways, that we are destined for something more. This internal dialogue reflects a common tendency, often unarticulated, to bring infantile yet persistent fantasies into spiritual practices. Many are drawn to spirituality with the underlying hope of escaping the perceived banality of daily life, using it as a tool for self-improvement, to achieve a state of greater oneness, or simply to attain happiness. In some instances, this pursuit can even foster a sense of self-righteousness or superiority. The spiritual path is frequently presented as a gateway to a heightened experience, a compelling new identity, a radical departure from our current reality.

My own engagement with this concept, sparked by the book's provocative ideas, led me to deliver a talk championing the virtues of being ordinary. This stance, however, was met with predictable resistance. Questions arose: Is embracing ordinariness a form of passive acceptance of the status quo? Are we, the masses, being manipulated by late-stage capitalism? Does an ordinary life equate to a meaningless one? Or, a more unsettling thought, does it signify a lack of engagement, a failure to 'lean in'? These value judgments resonate deeply within me, reflecting a societal inclination to view the ordinary as a sign of moral failing, a life unlived, a flattened, lazy existence. This is unsurprising in a culture that relentlessly champions the growth mindset, continuous self-improvement, and optimization.

Consulting the Oxford dictionary definition of ‘ordinary’ offered a different light: common, indistinguishable by rank or position. This definition, I found, held a distinctly Buddhist resonance. To be ordinary in this sense is not to abdicate ethical responsibility but rather to question our deeply ingrained commitment to exceptionalism, a commitment that capitalism skillfully exploits. We struggle to find stillness within ordinary moments. The market, in its ubiquitous presence, offers endless avenues to outsource activities we deem unremarkable – managing our inboxes, grocery shopping, navigating the minutiae of daily life.

Within spiritual communities, the desire to transcend the ordinary often serves as the initial catalyst. We seek peace, a greater sense of aliveness, an improved version of ourselves. This manifests in retreats, chanting, meditation, and even the subtle aspiration of becoming the teacher, occupying the podium one day. Fantasies of profound insight, unwavering peace, and ultimate transcendence are common. Conceit, in its most subtle forms, can creep in – we might perform humility, kindness, and compassion, which sometimes leads to genuine embodiment, and at other times, merely solidifies our sense of superiority. Yet, these very fantasies are, paradoxically, the initial, necessary steps on our spiritual journey, a stage we must pass through before confronting disillusionment with our fixation on self-advancement.

What once captivated us loses its allure. We find ourselves returning to the beginning, reoccupying the ordinary, re-entering the very place we once vowed to abandon. The famous Zen saying, that mountains are mountains, then they are not mountains, and then they are mountains again, captures this cyclical return. The book’s message is not about passive resignation or a deficiency in self-improvement. Rather, it advocates for seeing through our fantasies and releasing our ingrained disdain for the everyday. It is about a gradual return to what is already present, but this time with a heightened sense of mindfulness, a newfound lightness, a deeper appreciation, and perhaps even enchantment.

As the book suggests, the ordinary is far from banal; it is a complex, dense, and artful tapestry. Beneath the surface of habitual activities lies a vibrant cacophony of textured, sensual experience – the very lifeblood of human culture. The everyday possesses its own inherent aesthetic integrity. The more we examine it, as social scientists do, the stranger and more fascinating the ordinary reveals itself to be. Spirituality is not a rigid dogma but a dynamic, living practice that helps us make sense of an often incomprehensible world.

We begin to notice the simple fact of our existence – the profound intimacy of inhabiting a body, of living in a world that constantly engages our senses. We observe the intricate workings of our bodies, the cyclical care we extend to the bodies of others, our half-formed daydreams, our moments of drifting, and the fleeting pleasures we barely register. There is a sense of holy repetition in the acts of cooking, cleaning, and caring. The renowned Buddhist monk Sono was known to repeat the words: Thank you very much, I have no complaints whatsoever. In embracing this sentiment, there is nothing left to argue with, and nothing is found lacking within the ordinary.





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