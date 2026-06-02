Emergency physicians in Australia plan to leave profession in large numbers due to unsustainable workplace conditions

A report by the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine has found that nearly two in five emergency doctors plan to leave the profession in the next 10 years, citing unsustainable workplace conditions, including patient overcrowding and excessive stress. The report has raised serious concerns about the future of Australia's already short-staffed emergency departments and the impact on patient care.

Emergency physicians in Australia are planning to leave the profession in large numbers due to unsustainable workplace conditions , including patient overcrowding and excessive stress . A report by the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine found that nearly two in five emergency doctors plan to leave in the next 10 years, with younger doctors being more likely to quit.

The main reason for considering leaving is the overwhelming workload, with almost three in four emergency physicians planning to cut down their hours. The president of the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine, Dr Peter Allely, has warned that a shrinking emergency physician workforce is a 'very real threat' and that staff shortages will worsen as the number of emergency department presentations rises.

The report also found that nearly 60% of emergency doctors surveyed said the demands of work interfered with their home and family life, and more than half reported work-related burnout. The survey found instances of discrimination, bullying, harassment, and sexual harassment perpetrated by a colleague had more than halved since 2019, but two in five clinicians still reported experiencing verbal abuse or physical aggression from a patient or carer in the past year.

The NSW Health Minister, Ryan Park, said that his government is recruiting more health workers and hospital security staff, and investing in pay rises for doctors and more hospital beds. However, he acknowledged that patients awaiting aged care or NDIS beds, both of which are funded by the federal government, meant that state governments are 'effectively subsidising' a Commonwealth responsibility.

The report has raised serious concerns about the future of Australia's already short-staffed emergency departments and the impact on patient care. The Australasian College of Emergency Medicine is calling for governments to invest more in aged care and primary care facilities to ease pressure on EDs, and in security officers to better protect staff and patients.

The success story of medicine is that people are living longer lives, but the impact is that we have an ageing, complex and sicker population attending emergency departments. The situation is likely to worsen unless there are significant changes, including a joint taskforce into bed block and a $3.7 billion investment in aged care.

Emergency physicians are planning to leave the profession in overwhelming numbers after years of patient overcrowding and excessive stress, raising serious concerns about the future of Australia's already short-staffed emergency departments. A new report by the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine found close to two in five emergency doctors plan to leave in the next 10 years, including younger doctors decades away from retirement.

Unsustainable workplace conditions were the most common reason for those considering leaving, while almost three in four emergency physicians planned to cut down their hours. ACEM president Dr Peter Allely said a shrinking emergency physician workforce was a 'very real threat' and staff shortages would worsen as the number of emergency department presentations rises. Dr Rachael Gill, ACEM NSW branch chair, said bed block was 'emotionally draining and distressing' for staff 'literally begging for a bed' for acutely unwell patients.

The report found of the 906 emergency doctors surveyed, 60 per cent of them said the demands of work interfered with their home and family life, and more than half reported work-related burnout. Gill said many senior clinicians were taking administration roles or early retirement, and attracting junior staff to the specialty was challenging. We need to keep emergency medicine as a vibrant, exciting place to work, so that we have the next generation of clinicians, she said.

The survey found instances of discrimination, bullying, harassment, and sexual harassment perpetrated by a colleague had more than halved since 2019, but two in five clinicians still reported experiencing verbal abuse or physical aggression from a patient or carer in the past year. One junior doctor working in a NSW emergency department said she experienced verbal abuse almost every shift. She has decided the specialty is not for her after seeing the overcrowding, burnout and intense hours involved.

When I speak to junior doctors, it's really rare to hear that somebody wants to go into emergency, she said. ACEM president Dr Peter Allely said governments needed to invest more in aged care and primary care facilities to ease pressure on EDs, and in security officers, who are not present in all emergency departments, to better protect staff and patients.

The success story of medicine is that people are living longer lives, but the impact is that we have an ageing, complex and sicker population attending emergency departments. Things are going to get worse unless there's some significant changes, he said. NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said in a statement that his government is recruiting more health workers and hospital security staff, and investing in pay rises for doctors and more hospital beds.

But Park said patients awaiting aged care or NDIS beds, both of which are funded by the federal government, meant state governments were effectively subsidising a Commonwealth responsibility. With state and territory governments, a joint taskforce into bed block, and a $3.7 billion investment in aged care, Park said the government is committed to addressing the issue of bed block and improving patient care





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Australia Emergency Physicians Workplace Conditions Patient Overcrowding Excessive Stress Australasian College Of Emergency Medicine Report Bed Block Staff Shortages Patient Care Health Minister Ryan Park Aged Care Primary Care Facilities Security Officers Joint Taskforce $3.7 Billion Investment

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