Emergency services called to scene in WA following shark attack; Aussie evacuees quarantined, victims attacked in NSW

Read about the news related to the emergency services called to the scene following a shark attack, followed by the quarantine of Australian hantavirus evacuees and the incidents of several victims attacked by sharks, including 39-year-old Paul Zvirzdinas and 27-year-old Andre de Ruyter, in NSW, in recent days.

A St John WA ambulance spokesperson said emergency services were called to the scene off Geordie Bay at 10am (local time) today. Australian hantavirus evacuees start three-week quarantine.

The man is being taken to shore by boat, where he will be met by St John WA ambulance paramedics, according to a WA Police spokesperson. Emergency services were advised of a possible shark attack off Geordie Bay at Rottnest Island , according to the spokesperson. Surf Life Saving WA said on social media a five-metre white shark was sighted at about 10am this morning 80 metres off shore.

Andre de Ruyter, 27, was one of several victims attacked by sharks over the course of 48 hours in NSW in January. Nico Antic was first to be attacked by a suspected bull shark after jumping off rocks at Neilson Park, near Shark Beach, in Vaucluse . Also, 39-year-old Paul Zvirzdinas received minor injuries after his board and wetsuit were bitten by a shark at Point Plomer near Port Macquarie





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Emergency Services Shark Attack Rottnest Island Surfing Protecting Nature Reserve

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