Emgality Added to PBS: Migraine Drug Becomes Affordable for Thousands of Australians

The Australian government has listed the migraine prevention drug Emgality on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, reducing patient costs from over $500 to as low as $7.70 for concession holders. This move aims to help thousands with chronic migraines, though advocates stress that more support is needed for those requiring multiple treatments.

The Australian government has added the migraine prevention drug Emgality to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme ( PBS ), drastically reducing the cost for eligible patients. Previously, without a subsidy, patients could pay over $500 per prescription.

Under the PBS, general patients will now pay a maximum of $25, while concession card holders will pay $7.70. This expansion makes the treatment accessible to those experiencing eight or more migraine days per month, a threshold for chronic or high-frequency episodic migraine. Federal Health Minister Mark Butler emphasized that the treatment has already transformed lives for those with very high migraine frequency.

The PBS listing is expected to help thousands of Australians living with severe migraines, a condition that often involves debilitating headaches, nausea, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound, severely disrupting work, study, and daily life. For many patients, the news brings significant relief. Elise Bailey, a Canberra woman who has battled migraines since childhood, described her experience as having a near-constant migraine without treatment.

She found the best results from a combination of monthly Emgality injections and Botox treatments every three months. However, the cost of Emgality eventually became unsustainable, forcing her to discontinue it and rely solely on Botox. She expressed that while the PBS expansion is welcome, more support is needed for patients who require multiple treatments.

"Ultimately we decided to go with the Botox and leave the Emgality for the moment, which has been hard," she said. "There is a little bit more work to be done for people in situations like me who need just a little bit more help. " Migraine Headache Australia lead Carl Cincinato highlighted that affordability remains one of the biggest barriers for patients. "For people with migraine, it's often not whether the treatment exists.

It's whether they can afford to start and stay on it," he stated. He noted that many Australians still face delays, eligibility hurdles, out-of-pocket costs, and challenges in accessing headache specialists. The PBS listing of Emgality addresses a critical affordability gap, but systemic issues in migraine care persist. The treatment's inclusion is a significant step toward improving quality of life for those with chronic migraines, reducing the financial burden and potentially allowing more patients to maintain consistent, effective therapy.

The change underscores a broader push to make specialized, often expensive, medications more accessible under the national scheme





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Migraine Emgality PBS Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme Chronic Migraine Australian Health Medication Subsidy Headache Treatment

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